IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Josh Gabelich and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- How Jarryn Geary told his Saints mates it was time
- We take a look at captaincy contenders across the AFL
- De Goey back in black and white after exile
- Fixture changes continue in COVID-hit AFLW season
In this episode...
0:00 – Jarryn Geary stands down as captain
2:21 – Scott Pendlebury stays on in his role
4:10 – The player who could follow Ben McEvoy to lead the Hawks
5:50 – Should Luke Shuey focus on his fitness instead of captaincy
7:02 – Who is the heir apparent at Fremantle?
8:10 – Jordan De Goey is back at the Pies
10:53 – Gold Coast’s fascinating race for list spots
15:16 – More COVID upheaval in the AFLW