Hawthorn's James Sicily runs out against Sydney in round eight, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Josh Gabelich and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

- How Jarryn Geary told his Saints mates it was time

- We take a look at captaincy contenders across the AFL

- De Goey back in black and white after exile

- Fixture changes continue in COVID-hit AFLW season

In this episode...

0:00 – Jarryn Geary stands down as captain

2:21 – Scott Pendlebury stays on in his role

4:10 – The player who could follow Ben McEvoy to lead the Hawks

5:50 – Should Luke Shuey focus on his fitness instead of captaincy

7:02 – Who is the heir apparent at Fremantle?

8:10 – Jordan De Goey is back at the Pies

10:53 – Gold Coast’s fascinating race for list spots

15:16 – More COVID upheaval in the AFLW