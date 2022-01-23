The Cats only had two players averaging triple figures last season led by the ever underrated Cameron Guthrie (MID, $922,000) and perennial star Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $842,000) who finished the year with 110 and 100 respectively. That leaves a few big names seemingly underpriced.

Lock them in

Tom Stewart (DEF, $812,000) There is no better sight in Fantasy for an owner than the high-flying Cat taking intercept marks across half-back before linking up for a launch into attack. He provides undeniable stability and consistency, averaging 97 across the past two seasons. His marking game is elite, taking double figures on eight occasions which all converted to scores over 95, including a top of 121 for the season. He always looks capable of averaging over 100 and his last six rounds did nothing to curb that faith with, going at 102 in that time.

Track their pre-season

Patrick Dangerfield (MID, $728,000) After six years of averaging triple figures, the superstar Cat comes in at a bargain price this year after managing just 87 which is his lowest for a decade. At his best, he has proved to be truly elite, averaging premium scores of 118 and 121 in 2016 and 2017 and although he is a little older and more banged up, its hard to ignore an almost 35-point gap between his price and best. Last year was marred by injury which included a score of just 15 to bring his average and price down, but he showed he can still mix it with the best with a score of 122 in round 22 and a season-high 149 in round 16.

Dual-position tempter

Mitch Duncan (FWD/MID, $841,000) It is going to be hard to say no to selecting the 12-year veteran following the gift of forward status from the Fantasy Gods. The only real concern with doing so has bobbed up in the last two seasons where the natural ball-winner has managed just 16 and 10 games, respectively. Despite the price tag, he actually feels underpriced and his start to the season confirmed that with an average of 123 over the first nine rounds which had four scores over 130, including a season high of 146. As a forward, the risk of not having him pump out scores like that outweighs the fist of injury. If you are only as good as your last game, the signs are promising after he finished the season with 36 touches and a goal for an impressive 140.

Bargain basement

Mitchell Knevitt (MID, $242,000) The general feeling is the Cats need to inject some youth to take the next step and pick No.25 might be the man to do it. He is a strong midfielder who is widely considered to have the ability to make an instant impact. He was outstanding in the NAB League for Geelong, averaging 24 disposals and four tackles to go with a goal for 96 points per game.

Vic Country's Mitchell Knevitt handballs during the U19 trial match against Vic Metro on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Cameron Guthrie (MID, $922,000) It sounds ridiculous to suggest someone coming off such a good season could be a Draft sleeper, but you are dreaming if you think Guthrie won’t still be available after a handful of more popular midfielders (who didn’t reach the elite heights of a 110) get picked up before him. There were fears his career high 107* average was just a fluke given it came in his 10th season and Corona Ball, but backing it up with a new career high in fully timed games last season confirmed he is the real deal. He demonstrated a nice ceiling with four games over 130 topped by a season high of 153 and he finished the season in fine form with an average of 116 from round 16.

Custom stat star

Tom Hawkins (FWD, $634,000) The big fella just keeps getting it done with another impressive season where he kicked goals including hauls of four on five occasions. He is one of the few players capable of tapping into a cheat mode where he appears bigger and stronger than his opponents which bodes well for any Draft leagues that look after the big forwards with a boost in contested marks and goals.

Buyer beware

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $548,000) The price tag is very tempting, especially for a forward who has twice proven capable of averaging over 87, including as recently as 2019. There were big warning signs last year however that you may get some bad games to go with the good as he shares responsibilities up forward with the big Hawk. His four games under 50 with just two over 100 left coaches wanting more by season's end. Hopefully it was just a case of first-year yips at his new club and an unfortunate run of injuries which held him back.

