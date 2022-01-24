PORT Adelaide is surging and last year it had some players who produced some of the best Fantasy numbers across the League.

With that said, through injuries and constant role changes, the Power also had some players who didn't quite step up to the plate.

Drafted in the same year, Xavier Duursma (MID, $586,000) and Connor Rozee (FWD, $567,000) were destined to break out last season in their third year. This wasn't the case as both averaged 70 and 68 respectively. If they can remain healthy and push for roles further up the ground, 2022 might just be their year.

Karl Amon (MID, $828,000) had the biggest breakout season for the Power as he improved his 2020 average of 81 to 99 playing all 22 games.

Former Kangaroo Trent Dumont (MID, $590,000) finds himself at a new club after averaging just 70 last season. Dumont had posted great seasons prior to 2021 that saw him average 98 and 88. Based on this, he needs to be on our pre-season watchlist as we monitor his role at his new club.

From new recruits to players with breakout potential, Port Adelaide surely has some names to watch this pre-season.

Lock them in

Ollie Wines (MID, $938,000) stepped up to the plate in a big way last year having his best season to date. He averaged a career-best 112 and earned himself a shiny Brownlow Medal. For the first time in his career, Wines showed he had a ceiling, scoring over 140 for the first time. He achieved this after his bye three times which included two monster scores of 150-plus. Some may say that Wines is now top dollar. However, he did average 118 after his bye and has now proven he has a ceiling to match it with the best of them. He currently sits in four per cent of teams and is a great unique option.

Track their pre-season

Listed as a forward, Zak Butters (FWD, $639,000) has already made his intentions clear this pre-season, wanting to be a full-time midfielder. Coming off previous averages of 78 and 76, now is the time for Butters to have a breakout season. With Port heroes Travis Boak and Robbie Gray turning 34 this season, there will certainly be more opportunities moving forward.

Dual-position tempter

Drafted at pick No.12, Josh Sinn (MID/DEF, $268,000) could play from round one. He had an injury-interrupted 2021 where he only managed five games in the NAB League to average 65. The departure of Hamish Hartlett now frees up more positions in their back half.

Bargain basement

Lachie Jones (DEF, $368,000) only managed six games last year in his debut season due to an unlucky run of injuries. Excluding the two games when he was injured on 38 and 31, Jones averaged 58. Jones will play this year and he has already been mentioned as one of the many players for "midfield opportunities". Although we can't believe everything we hear, we all just hope that he is fit and firing, ready to show more of his scoring ability just like he did when he produced 68 and 73. With 35 per cent ownership, Sam Hayes (RUC, $170,000) is shaping up as a perfect bench option. Hayes has been the Power's No.3 option for some time and with Peter Ladhams out the door, he might finally get his chance.

Port Adelaide's Lachie Jones in action against Fremantle in R11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

After enjoying a career-best 2020, Dan Houston (DEF, $670,000) entered the new season with an average of 91 next to his name. However, he failed to back it up and averaged 11 less with five scores under 60. As we know, Houston is better than this and should bounce back with an average of 90-plus.

Custom stat star

Travis Boak (MID, $819,000) can fill a stat sheet with the best of them. Last year, he averaged 98 points and featured highly in many stat categories. He averaged 13 contested possessions a game and also ranked inside the top 20 for goal assists. The veteran turns 34 this year and will fill up the stats once again.

Buyer beware

In each and every podcast, Warnie always tends to find a way to pump up the tyres of Trent McKenzie (DEF, $599,000). Warnie's boy 'The Cannon' averaged 71 last year which happened to be one of his best seasons for some time. On Draft day though, leave him for your mates like Warnie, who are still obsessed with his booming left boot.

