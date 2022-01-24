Orazio Fantasia handballs to Charlie Dixon during Port Adelaide's clash with Carlton in R22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forwards Charlie Dixon and Orazio Fantasia have had their pre-seasons interrupted after suffering injury issues over summer.

The pair will consult with surgeons in the coming weeks about respective ankle and knee issues.

Dixon tore ligaments in his left ankle after landing awkwardly on a teammate's foot during a marking contest at training on Friday.

The 31-year-old will be in a moonboot in the short-term but it is unclear how long he will be on the sidelines for or whether he will have to undergo surgery.

Fantasia has recovered from surgery on his left knee but is having ongoing issues with his right one and will consult his surgeon to consider the best course of action.

Fantasia's fancy gather lands him a six-pointer Orazio Fantasia picks up the ball with one hand and quickly snaps to bring another Port Adelaide major

The former Bomber was restricted to 15 games in his first year at Port because of mid-season knee surgery.

Dixon played all 24 matches last season, booting 48 goals to finish the club's leading goalkicker.

Port's 2021 campaign ended with a 71-point loss to the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, marking the second year in a row in which they were eliminated in a preliminary final.

The Power are set to begin this season with a match against Brisbane at the Gabba on March 19.

-with AAP