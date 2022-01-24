CAM RAYNER is ready to rumble as part of Brisbane's midfield after impressing at its match simulation session on Monday morning.

Rayner, rejuvenated powerhouse Nakia Cockatoo and smooth-moving defender Keidean Coleman were all eye-catchers as the Lions played three 15-minute passages at Yeronga.

The former No.1 draft pick was explosive from centre bounces and appears back to the level he reached 12 months ago before rupturing his ACL in a pre-season match against Gold Coast.

In a hit-out that pitted Brisbane's likely best team against the rest, it was notable coach Chris Fagan was eager to use Rayner, Cockatoo and dynamic Zac Bailey regularly on the ball.

The boys aren't holding back in match sim this morning ? #Uncaged pic.twitter.com/OxyZO74soT — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) January 23, 2022

Lachie Neale partnered them at the coalface and was a prolific ball-winner.

Brisbane had most of its squad on-hand, with skipper Dayne Zorko watching from the boundary line on a managed workload and All-Australian Daniel Rich (health and safety protocols) the primary absentees.

After playing the final seven games of 2021, Cockatoo looks to have built on that form, mixing time in the midfield with his usual half-forward role.

The 25-year-old regularly broke tackles and was a handful to defend.

Brisbane's Nakia Cockatoo is tackled by Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen during the qualifying final on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Likewise, Coleman continued to impress after his late-season switch to half-back, not only defending well, but providing excellent overlap run and ball-use in the 45-minute hit-out.

DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY Who has the hardest draw? We break down the 2022 fixture

Charlie Cameron copped a knock to the head in a marking contest but got up and played the game out.

Rangy forward Eric Hipwood churned out a heap of laps as he continued towards a return in May from his ruptured ACL.