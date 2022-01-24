IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The build-up to the season start: vaccines, borders, crowds
- How the game has changed for Ireland's AFL hopefuls
- Big Magpie's new look for season 2022
In today's episode...
0:00 – 2022 will be "as difficult a year as the AFL has had"
1:10 – AFL is not the top priority for the WA Government
4:52 – Players who decide not to be vaccinated
7:33 – Will we see crowd limits come round one?
9:43 – Why the Irish presence in the AFL is not as strong as it used to be
12:46 – Gold Coast to weigh up drafting James Tsitas or Nathan Freeman
14:36 – Mason Cox’s new eyewear