IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The AFL's 'play on at all costs' mantra for 2022
- Could a top-up pool of players for ALL clubs be a solution?
- How will the Jack Darling uncertainty affect the Eagles?
- The team that's nailed pre-season so far
In this episode...
0:00 – "Play on at all costs": The AFL's motto for the coming year
1:14 – How a system of top-up players might look
4:20 – How can clubs get a competitive advantage this season?
5:32 – Player isolation period may come down
7:00 – What the way forward may be for Jack Darling
8:40 – Why the Eagles fans may need to "dial down their expectations"
10:44 – The club that's having the best pre-season
12:32 – How will Brisbane deal with their "baggage"?
13:14 – Who is the AFL's Ash Barty?