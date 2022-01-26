IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Damo and Josh unpack Luke Shuey's injury at West Coast
- Should there be a change of skipper at the Eagles?
- The post-Cotchin captaincy contenders at Richmond
- New Cat who's staking his claim for a round one debut
In this episode...
0:00 – Things go from bad to worse for West Coast
1:53 – Should Luke Shuey hand over the captaincy?
3:21 – The candidates to succeed Trent Cotchin at Tigerland
6:34 – James Sicily or Jaeger O’Meara could lead the Hawks
9:10 – Joel Selwood’s leadership
10:52 – Tyson Stengle aims for a round one berth
13:15 – The Cats’ need for a small forward