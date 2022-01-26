Luke Shuey chats to teammates at Eagles training. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Josh unpack Luke Shuey's injury at West Coast

- Should there be a change of skipper at the Eagles?

- The post-Cotchin captaincy contenders at Richmond

- New Cat who's staking his claim for a round one debut

In this episode...

0:00 – Things go from bad to worse for West Coast

1:53 – Should Luke Shuey hand over the captaincy?

3:21 – The candidates to succeed Trent Cotchin at Tigerland

6:34 – James Sicily or Jaeger O’Meara could lead the Hawks

9:10 – Joel Selwood’s leadership

10:52 – Tyson Stengle aims for a round one berth

13:15 – The Cats’ need for a small forward