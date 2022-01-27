THE OFFICIAL Fantasy game of the AFL opened in December and tens of thousands of keen coaches have started piecing together their Fantasy Classic teams.
Coaches are given a salary cap of $14.8 million, mirroring the AFL clubs' budget, to pick a squad of 30 players. That is an average of $493,333 per player. This means that you just can't fill your team with all the best players, you need a mix of the top-end premiums, bargain-basement rookies or mid-range players who you believe are under-priced.
Some of the brightest Fantasy minds – or those who can't get enough of footy – have been tinkering with their side since before Christmas. Plenty of discussion has been flying around on social media and we, The Traders, have run the numbers on all 18 clubs trying to find the best picks for the year.
In weight of numbers, we trust … at this early stage of the pre-season anyway!
There's enough data from the players selected so far to see which players are the flavour of the month, before things heat up on the training track in February, the AAMI Community Series in March and the first bounce of the Toyota AFL Premiership season on Wednesday, March 16.
Defenders
The key names in the backline are James Sicily and Wayne Milera. They have missed a significant amount of football over the last couple of seasons and as a result, a 30 per cent discount was applied to their price. Reports out of Hawthorn and Adelaide suggest the pair are flying. If there are no hiccups, Sicily and Milera are the perfect mid-priced players to build your defence around. Throw in long-time premium picks like Jake Lloyd and Lachie Whitfield and you've got yourself a solid line.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
DEF/MID
|
$795,000
|
47%
|
James Sicily
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
$510,000
|
47%
|
Wayne Milera
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
$378,000
|
43%
|
Will Kelly
|
Coll
|
DEF/FWD
|
$191,000
|
41%
|
Will Gould
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
$190,000
|
35%
|
Jake Lloyd
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
$823,000
|
31%
|
Aaron Hall
|
NM
|
DEF
|
$914,000
|
22%
|
Nathan O'Driscoll
|
Frem
|
DEF/MID
|
$190,000
|
19%
|
Jack Crisp
|
Coll
|
DEF/MID
|
$854,000
|
19%
|
Sam Skinner
|
PA
|
DEF/FWD
|
$190,000
|
17%
Midfielders
Nick Daicos was dominant as a junior, racking up huge numbers in the NAB League and Collingwood already seems keen to have him in its 22 come round one. As a result, Daicos is the most-selected player in Fantasy Classic. Quite a few bargain picks appear in the high ownership list. Matt Rowell has been backed by 44 per cent of the competition to regain the form of his debut season. Many are hoping Caleb Serong enjoys a third-year breakout season, taking his average into triple-figures.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Nick Daicos
|
Coll
|
MID
|
$284,000
|
60%
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
NM
|
MID
|
$290,000
|
57%
|
Matt Rowell
|
GCS
|
MID
|
$464,000
|
44%
|
Greg Clark
|
WCE
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
39%
|
Lachie Neale
|
BL
|
MID
|
$792,000
|
35%
|
Jack Steele
|
St K
|
MID
|
$1,018,000
|
31%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
Haw
|
MID
|
$969,000
|
30%
|
Caleb Serong
|
Frem
|
MID
|
$691,000
|
26%
|
Luke Valente
|
Frem
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
22%
|
Sam Walsh
|
Carl
|
MID
|
$914,000
|
19%
|
Jack Macrae
|
WB
|
MID
|
$972,000
|
17%
|
Matt Crouch
|
Adel
|
MID
|
$649,000
|
15%
|
Jye Caldwell
|
Ess
|
MID
|
$488,000
|
12%
|
Josh Ward
|
GWS
|
MID
|
$278,000
|
12%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
Carl
|
MID
|
$686,000
|
10%
Rucks
It's a mix of either Brodie Grundy or Max Gawn with a discounted Jarrod Witts or Braydon Preuss. The latter have plenty of upside and it will be important to watch how the Suns and Giants look to utilise their ruck department. If they're rucking solo, they'll make bulk coin and it'll be easier to upgrade to a premium big man during the season.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Sam Hayes
|
PA
|
RUC
|
$190,000
|
35%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
Coll
|
RUC
|
$893,000
|
35%
|
Jarrod Witts
|
GCS
|
RUC
|
$572,000
|
28%
|
Braydon Preuss
|
GWS
|
RUC
|
$367,000
|
22%
|
Max Gawn
|
Melb
|
RUC
|
$911,000
|
20%
Forwards
It's going to be tough to pick between Dog duo Josh Dunkley and Adam Treloar, but plenty of coaches are locking in both. The best buds have both averaged well over 100 in the past and showed enough early on last season, when they were fit, that they can score with the best. Slotting them in with Mitch Duncan or Tim Taranto can give plenty of firepower in the line that is all about picking the MID/FWD dual-position players.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Elijah Hollands
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
$190,000
|
51%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
$767,000
|
43%
|
Will Kelly
|
Coll
|
DEF/FWD
|
$191,000
|
41%
|
Adam Treloar
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
$731,000
|
30%
|
Will Brodie
|
Frem
|
MID/FWD
|
$387,000
|
29%
|
Mitch Duncan
|
Geel
|
MID/FWD
|
$841,000
|
29%
|
Tim Taranto
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
$904,000
|
25%
|
Ely Smith
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
$190,000
|
24%
|
Dustin Martin
|
Rich
|
MID/FWD
|
$682,000
|
23%
|
Josh Rachele
|
Adel
|
MID/FWD
|
$280,000
|
23%
Team Vanilla
A team put together using the ownership data looks pretty sweet! Compiling the knowledge base of the coaches who have been busy this summer playing with their Fantasy Classic teams looks to be a good place to start if you're just clicking into play AFL Fantasy for the first time.
The squad uses all but $1000 of the salary cap. Some players picked may have been further down the ownership order than others, but the budget is tight and some creative accounting needs to come into play.
Rookies – our sub-$300k players – are always tricky to nail right now. The majority come from our most selected and will definitely change as more information presents itself over the next couple of months.
Although some coaches like to have some points of difference, or 'uniques', in their squads, going vanilla isn't a bad thing… it's still a tasty flavour!
