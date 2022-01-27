THE OFFICIAL Fantasy game of the AFL opened in December and tens of thousands of keen coaches have started piecing together their Fantasy Classic teams.

Coaches are given a salary cap of $14.8 million, mirroring the AFL clubs' budget, to pick a squad of 30 players. That is an average of $493,333 per player. This means that you just can't fill your team with all the best players, you need a mix of the top-end premiums, bargain-basement rookies or mid-range players who you believe are under-priced.

Some of the brightest Fantasy minds – or those who can't get enough of footy – have been tinkering with their side since before Christmas. Plenty of discussion has been flying around on social media and we, The Traders, have run the numbers on all 18 clubs trying to find the best picks for the year.

In weight of numbers, we trust … at this early stage of the pre-season anyway!

There's enough data from the players selected so far to see which players are the flavour of the month, before things heat up on the training track in February, the AAMI Community Series in March and the first bounce of the Toyota AFL Premiership season on Wednesday, March 16.

Defenders

The key names in the backline are James Sicily and Wayne Milera. They have missed a significant amount of football over the last couple of seasons and as a result, a 30 per cent discount was applied to their price. Reports out of Hawthorn and Adelaide suggest the pair are flying. If there are no hiccups, Sicily and Milera are the perfect mid-priced players to build your defence around. Throw in long-time premium picks like Jake Lloyd and Lachie Whitfield and you've got yourself a solid line.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF/MID $795,000 47% James Sicily Haw DEF $510,000 47% Wayne Milera Adel DEF $378,000 43% Will Kelly Coll DEF/FWD $191,000 41% Will Gould Syd DEF $190,000 35% Jake Lloyd Syd DEF $823,000 31% Aaron Hall NM DEF $914,000 22% Nathan O'Driscoll Frem DEF/MID $190,000 19% Jack Crisp Coll DEF/MID $854,000 19% Sam Skinner PA DEF/FWD $190,000 17%

Midfielders

Nick Daicos was dominant as a junior, racking up huge numbers in the NAB League and Collingwood already seems keen to have him in its 22 come round one. As a result, Daicos is the most-selected player in Fantasy Classic. Quite a few bargain picks appear in the high ownership list. Matt Rowell has been backed by 44 per cent of the competition to regain the form of his debut season. Many are hoping Caleb Serong enjoys a third-year breakout season, taking his average into triple-figures.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Nick Daicos Coll MID $284,000 60% Jason Horne-Francis NM MID $290,000 57% Matt Rowell GCS MID $464,000 44% Greg Clark WCE MID $190,000 39% Lachie Neale BL MID $792,000 35% Jack Steele St K MID $1,018,000 31% Tom Mitchell Haw MID $969,000 30% Caleb Serong Frem MID $691,000 26% Luke Valente Frem MID $190,000 22% Sam Walsh Carl MID $914,000 19% Jack Macrae WB MID $972,000 17% Matt Crouch Adel MID $649,000 15% Jye Caldwell Ess MID $488,000 12% Josh Ward GWS MID $278,000 12% Patrick Cripps Carl MID $686,000 10%

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training in January 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

It's a mix of either Brodie Grundy or Max Gawn with a discounted Jarrod Witts or Braydon Preuss. The latter have plenty of upside and it will be important to watch how the Suns and Giants look to utilise their ruck department. If they're rucking solo, they'll make bulk coin and it'll be easier to upgrade to a premium big man during the season.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Sam Hayes PA RUC $190,000 35% Brodie Grundy Coll RUC $893,000 35% Jarrod Witts GCS RUC $572,000 28% Braydon Preuss GWS RUC $367,000 22% Max Gawn Melb RUC $911,000 20%

Sam Hayes kicks the footy during Port Adelaide training in January 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Forwards

It's going to be tough to pick between Dog duo Josh Dunkley and Adam Treloar, but plenty of coaches are locking in both. The best buds have both averaged well over 100 in the past and showed enough early on last season, when they were fit, that they can score with the best. Slotting them in with Mitch Duncan or Tim Taranto can give plenty of firepower in the line that is all about picking the MID/FWD dual-position players.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Elijah Hollands GCS MID/FWD $190,000 51% Josh Dunkley WB MID/FWD $767,000 43% Will Kelly Coll DEF/FWD $191,000 41% Adam Treloar WB MID/FWD $731,000 30% Will Brodie Frem MID/FWD $387,000 29% Mitch Duncan Geel MID/FWD $841,000 29% Tim Taranto GWS MID/FWD $904,000 25% Ely Smith BL MID/FWD $190,000 24% Dustin Martin Rich MID/FWD $682,000 23% Josh Rachele Adel MID/FWD $280,000 23%

Josh Dunkley and Adam Treloar celebrate the Bulldogs' win over Port Adelaide in a preliminary final on September 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Team Vanilla

A team put together using the ownership data looks pretty sweet! Compiling the knowledge base of the coaches who have been busy this summer playing with their Fantasy Classic teams looks to be a good place to start if you're just clicking into play AFL Fantasy for the first time.

The squad uses all but $1000 of the salary cap. Some players picked may have been further down the ownership order than others, but the budget is tight and some creative accounting needs to come into play.

Rookies – our sub-$300k players – are always tricky to nail right now. The majority come from our most selected and will definitely change as more information presents itself over the next couple of months.

Although some coaches like to have some points of difference, or 'uniques', in their squads, going vanilla isn't a bad thing… it's still a tasty flavour!

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.