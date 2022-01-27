The AFL advises it has updated the fixture for Round Four of the 2022 NAB AFL Women’s Competition with multiple players from the West Coast Eagles AFLW programs currently in AFL Health and Safety Protocols.



As a result, the St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles match scheduled to be played on Friday, January 28 will not proceed as planned.



The AFL will continue to work alongside the Eagles and closely monitor the situation ahead of their upcoming matches.



AFL General Manager Competition Management Laura Kane said the league would work closely with the Eagles and St Kilda on future fixturing arrangements for those teams.



“The health and safety of the Eagles program, the AFLW competition and the wider community remains paramount,” Ms Kane said.



“While the ongoing pandemic continues to impact and challenge our competition and our community, we remain absolutely committed to progressing the season as safely as possible.



“Together with the AFLPA, we have and will continue to work closely with teams impacted in Round Four and will confirm alternative arrangements for those teams as soon as they’re finalised.



“Thank you to each AFLW Club, players and the AFLPA, umpires, venues, governments, ticketing agents and all supporters for their understanding.”

NAB AFLW Round Four – Updated Fixture

Thursday, January 27

Collingwood v Fremantle at Victoria Park (Foxtel), 5:40pm AEDT

Friday, January 28

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Henson Park (Foxtel), 5:10pm AEDT

Saturday, January 29

Adelaide v Melbourne at Norwood Oval (Seven), 2:40pm ACDT

Brisbane v Geelong at Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex (Foxtel), 4:10pm AEST

Sunday, January 30

Carlton v North Melbourne at Ikon Park (Seven), 3:10pm AEDT

Gold Coast v Richmond at Metricon Stadium (Foxtel), 4:10pm AEST

Tuesday, February 1

Collingwood v West Coast at Victoria Park (Foxtel), 5:10pm AEDT

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Whitten Oval (Foxtel), 7:10pm AEDT

*The scheduled Round Six match between Collingwood and the West Coast Eagles and the scheduled Round 10 match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle will be played on Tuesday, February 1.

Please note: The above matches will all be considered as having been played during Round Four of the 2022 NAB AFL Women’s Competition. For future reference, a round of Matches will include all games played within that week beginning on Wednesday until the following Tuesday. Teams are able to participate in more than one match during the one round.

Ticketing Update

For supporters who have purchased tickets to attend the St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles match, the Ticketing Agent will issue a refund. No action is required from the ticket purchaser.

All matches of the 2022 NAB AFL Women’s Competition will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, FOX FOOTY and Kayo. Matches will also be streamed live via womens.afl and the AFLW Official App.