Port Adelaide's Hamish Hartlett in action in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Damo's deep dive into the 'top-up player pool' concept

- The ex-players and assistant coaches who could fill the COVID breach

- The timeline that WA clubs are facing ahead of the season

- North's plan to fill its final list spot ahead of 2022

In this episode...

0:00 – A look at the concept of the pool of top up players

2:43 – The former players who may benefit from this setup

3:43 – Certain assistant coaches may be able to enter clubs’ lists

5:00 – When will the WA government outline protocols for footy clubs?

8:07 – North Melbourne prepare to sign a former Crow

11:06 – Which AFL player could help Dan Christian with his BBL side’s availability issues?