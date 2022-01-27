IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Damo's deep dive into the 'top-up player pool' concept
- The ex-players and assistant coaches who could fill the COVID breach
- The timeline that WA clubs are facing ahead of the season
- North's plan to fill its final list spot ahead of 2022

0:00 – A look at the concept of the pool of top up players
2:43 – The former players who may benefit from this setup
3:43 – Certain assistant coaches may be able to enter clubs’ lists
5:00 – When will the WA government outline protocols for footy clubs?
8:07 – North Melbourne prepare to sign a former Crow
11:06 – Which AFL player could help Dan Christian with his BBL side’s availability issues?