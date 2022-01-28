NAKIA Cockatoo continued an impressive run through his second pre-season at Brisbane with a strong showing in Friday night's match simulation at Hickey Park.

After forcing his way into the Lions' team for the final seven games of last season, Cockatoo has carried the continuity into 2022 with an uninterrupted run of training.

It's the first time the 25-year-old has enjoyed an injury-free pre-season since his rookie campaign with Geelong in 2015.

And the results are steadily coming.

Spending most of his time at half-forward, Cockatoo was also thrust onball for a handful of centre bounces as coach Chris Fagan mixed his midfield combinations.

Cockatoo became more involved the longer the three, 15-minute sections wore on, linking well between the midfield and forward line, using his power and speed to find space.

Cam Rayner was another to impress, looking right at home in the middle of the ground alongside Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons and Zac Bailey.

He has well-and-truly overcome the ruptured ACL that wiped out his 2021.

One towering overhead mark in the forward line was a highlight for the former No.1 pick, before he unselfishly squared a pass to Cockatoo for a more adjacent shot at goal.

Cam Rayner in action at Lions training in January, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In a largely one-sided 'best against the rest' hitout, Charlie Cameron ran riot, while Hugh McCluggage could not stop finding the ball.

Whether it's just pre-season experimentation or an eye to the premiership matches, Fagan mixed his midfield combination constantly.

Aside from Neale, Rayner, Bailey, Lyons and McCluggage, Jarrod Berry also got some time there, as did untried Connor McFadyen.