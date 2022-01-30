Mitch McGovern during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, gun journalists Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

- After losing nearly 14 kilos, Dustin Martin has ticked the final box to return to full contact training

- There were some serious moments of doubt and worry during his rehab

- The other Tiger having a big pre-season

- Carlton's leadership group 'is a really interesting mix'

- 'An indifferent couple of years' for this Carlton star

- Sam Walsh's signature is 'as important as anyone going around right now'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Dusty ticks off a huge milestone

1:47 – Why the layoff may help extend Martin's career

4:42 – Why the Tigers could have a major resurgence in 2022

7:42 – Can Patrick Cripps find his best form again?

9:57 – Sam Walsh comes out of contract in 2022

11:35 – How Carlton's recruits will impact on their line-up

12:14 – Mitch McGovern doesn't inspire confidence as a defender