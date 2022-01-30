IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, gun journalists Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.
- After losing nearly 14 kilos, Dustin Martin has ticked the final box to return to full contact training
- There were some serious moments of doubt and worry during his rehab
- The other Tiger having a big pre-season
- Carlton's leadership group 'is a really interesting mix'
- 'An indifferent couple of years' for this Carlton star
- Sam Walsh's signature is 'as important as anyone going around right now'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Dusty ticks off a huge milestone
1:47 – Why the layoff may help extend Martin's career
4:42 – Why the Tigers could have a major resurgence in 2022
7:42 – Can Patrick Cripps find his best form again?
9:57 – Sam Walsh comes out of contract in 2022
11:35 – How Carlton's recruits will impact on their line-up
12:14 – Mitch McGovern doesn't inspire confidence as a defender