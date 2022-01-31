The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

A KEY part of the pre-season for a Toyota AFL Fantasy coach is checking in on the training reports for validation of your selection.

First and foremost, you want your potential recruits to be out on the track and putting in the hard yards.

One of the many lessons learned over the years is to avoid players who are coming off limited pre-seasons. A full pre-season is a must, but if they're cheap enough, suiting up in a practice match can be enough.

The Traders have scoured the training reports, looked through photos and taken some of the words from their 'sources' as gospel to help make some decisions for their Fantasy squads. Whether it’s the time-trial kings or the players likely to be playing new roles, Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through all 18 teams as a companion podcast to their extensive club preview series.

In this week's episode …

2:15 - Drafting becomes available this week. Warnie has some tips for Keeper League commissioners.

4:00 - The boys are hoping that the top-up players that could come in for players out with health and safety protocols mean that we still have nine games a round.

6:10 - Matt Crouch has started full training and if he plays in a pre-season game, he's a lock.

8:50 - Calvin is off the Lachie Neale train despite more than one third of the competition including the Lion in their midfield.

12:20 - A full pre-season for Charlie Curnow makes $347k a bargain.

16:00 - Could Scott Pendlebury add DEF status this year?

18:50 - There's some hype on Darcy Tucker who is training in the midfield.

21:45 - Matt Rowell is getting a free ride in Roy's team.

26:10 - It looks like James Sicily is a no-brainer with his 30 per cent discount.

32:00 - Calvin has the need for Jackson Mead.

36:40 - Roy was keen on Jade Gresham, but has cooled.

40:45 - Could the door be open for Greg Clark and Campbell Chesser at the Eagles?

48:00 - Josh Dunkley v Mitch Duncan.

52:05 - What can Willie Rioli score and is he a viable option with a breakeven of 35.

56:30 - How many rookies should you have on your field?

59:20 - Warnie is a fan of going with the crowd rather than finding PODs for the sake of it.

