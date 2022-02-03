MOST Toyota AFL Fantasy Draft leagues like to wait until as close to the start of the season to hold their live drafts.

The main reason for that is of course injuries to players … and needless to say there's plenty to learn in the lead up to round one. But for some leagues, they're keen to get started as soon as possible.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie grabbed some of their mates to have a quick run through of the first two rounds of a live draft to see how it may play out.

From the Draft Doctors podcast, Cam, Steve and Statesman take on the challenge together with Heff and Kaes from the Keeper League podcast.

Draft aficionados at AFL.com.au Ben Sutton and Nathan Schmook also join in the fun.

The 10-team league has captains on and made their selections using the 'snake' drafting sequence. Listen to The Traders’ mock draft and get insight from some Fantasy Draft gurus on a special edition of The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this special episode …

2:20 - How does multiple hat winner Statesman's Classic form help his Draft game?

3:30 - Who does Heff think will score the most points over the next five years of the players drafted early.

5:15 - Sutts' league has one of the best punishments possible for the wooden spooner of their Draft league.

8:10 - The Traders' Podcast Draft runs through the first two rounds with 10 teams and captains on.

9:30 - Cam selects Tim Taranto at pick three.

10:20 - Brodie Grundy is Calvin's selection with pick four.

12:40 - Warnie was thrown off, but took Jake Lloyd as his No.1 defender.

13:30 - Schmooky goes a midfielder and defender on the turn.

15:00 - After having ADP of one last season, Kaes beleives he's got a good pick in Max Gawn as a second rounder.

16:00 - Steve grabs his second Dog of the draft with Josh Dunkley.

19:20 - Roy squares away a second midfielder, but will look at another position with his next pick.

All the picks …

ROUND ONE

1. Roy - Jack Steele 2. Statesman - Tom Mitchell 3. Cam - Tim Taranto 4. Calvin - Brodie Grundy 5. Sutts - Touk Miller 6. Steve - Jack Macrae 7. Kaes - Zach Merrett 8. Heff - Mitch Duncan 9. Warnie - Jake Lloyd 10. Schmooky - Sam Walsh

ROUND TWO

11. Schmooky - Aaron Hall 12. Warnie - Lachie Whitfield 13. Heff - Rory Laird 14. Kaes - Max Gawn 15. Steve - Josh Dunkley 16. Sutts - Adam Treloar 17. Calvin - Jarryd Lyons 18. Cam - Clayton Oliver 19. Statesman - Andrew Brayshaw 20. Roy - Christian Petracca

