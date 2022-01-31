OF ALL the retirements at the end of the 2021 VFL season, the biggest surprise came from Williamstown captain Adam Marcon.

Marcon, 29, stunned Seagulls and VFL fans when he stepped away – a similar reaction to the retirement of his cousin and premier ruckman Nick Meese two years earlier.

In fact, the only thing that wasn't a surprise was that he has since bobbed up at the same club as Meese – as playing coach of Essendon league heavyweight Aberfeldie.

Marcon's 161 VFL matches for three clubs were the second-most among active players in the competition behind former teammate Ben Jolley, while he leaves the VFL with a 2015 premiership medal, best and fairests at the Northern Blues (2012) and Richmond (2016), a Frank Johnson Medal as the VFL's best-on-ground in 2014 against the SANFL, the VFL Coaches Association Player of the Year in 2012 and four VFL Team of the Year guernseys (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017).

Adam Marcon leads Williamstown out ahead of a VFL clash against Coburg in R16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He said it was hard to walk away from a competition he loved.

"I've been in the VFL since I was 18, I played my first game as a Northern Knight as an under-18 player in a night game out at Werribee in probably 2010, so it has been a long journey," Marcon said.

"I've been captain for three or four seasons … getting that life membership at Williamstown was a big factor for me and having ticked that off I thought it might be nice timing to move on.

"I still love the club and the competition but it was just time for something new.

"It was always going to be tough to leave Willy, people stick around for a long time and it is a hard place to leave.

"But the club is in great hands with Justin Plapp and plenty of good experienced and youthful players coming though, there's a sense of comfort that the club is flying – and I expect them to go well for a long time."

Marcon said he would take fond memories from all his clubs, including Richmond where he made two AFL appearances.

"To get to 100 Williamstown games and 161 VFL games with a couple of COVID-interrupted seasons, I'm very humbled and proud to reach those milestones in such an amazing competition," he said.

"It's not easy playing in the VFL, that's why we don't see those sorts of numbers anymore, because it is hard working full-time or studying full-time.

"We've got tradies, teachers, physios, whatever you might be, and it's hard to commit a lot of time to your sport on top of that, but it makes you a resilient person and appreciate that hard work pays off.

Adam Marcon playing for Richmond against Collingwood in R20, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've got fond memories of my first game at Northern Blues … I grew up as a Carlton supporter and it was David Ellard's 50th game in the VFL and Setanta O'hAilpin was playing and David Teague was the coach … they looked after me so well.

"At Williamstown, we won the flag in 2015 and I played finals every year and played in some pretty tough conditions at Willy and some pretty hard-fought wins.

"The Grand Final loss in 2019 was tough but also a proud moment being captain and getting so close to an amazing Richmond team in a really high-standard VFL Grand Final.

"And getting the opportunity to play some AFL footy at Richmond, it was a fantastic club too."

Adam Marcon with his VFL Coaches Player of the Year award in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

Marcon credited his longevity to his first Williamstown coach Andy Collins and the support of his family, especially with daughter Sienna, 2, and another baby due this month.

"The person who had the most influence on me was Andy Collins and it's great to see him doing great things at Hawthorn," he said.

"My family, my wife (Jacinta), my parents (Adrian and Annette), my sister (Danielle) have been super supportive – (VFL) requires a lot of family support and sacrifice so it is important to recognise those people."

Marcon said he had settled in well into coaching.

"Being a school teacher, some of the skills and roles you have to fill as a coach align with teaching, but going to another fantastic club in Aberfeldie was a huge part of the decision," he said.

"Reuniting with big Meesey was big too – footy more than anything is about playing with your best mates … and even better if you can do it with family … so playing with the big cousin and a couple of other Willy boys, it's going to be a new challenge being a playing coach but one I'm really looking forward to."