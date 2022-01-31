WEST Coast captain Luke Shuey spent Monday's training session lightly jogging laps, raising hopes his latest leg injury could prove to be a minor setback.

Shuey underwent scans late last week after suffering what appeared to be another hamstring injury.

The Eagles' football department returned from a short break on Monday and the club is expected to release details of the Norm Smith medallist's injury in the next 24 hours.

Shuey's ability to jog lightly on Monday, in between walking and doing other leg raises, suggests the setback will not interrupt his pre-season extensively.

Captain Luke Shuey jogging laps

It does, however, come after two years interrupted by soft-tissue injuries and a tailored off-season in which the 31-year-old had hoped to put his hamstring and calf issues behind him.

The Eagles are due to play their first pre-season game against Adelaide some time on the last two weekends of February and are scheduled to play Fremantle in an AAMI Community Series match on March 6.

Several Eagles appeared to step up their training on Monday, with star trio Elliot Yeo, Nic Naitanui and Tim Kelly spending time with the main group after being managed for several sessions.

Yeo then stepped away from the main group and watched on for roughly 30 minutes of match simulation, while Naitanui and Kelly were not used for the whole 13 versus 13 session, relocating to do their own running.

Nic Naitanui, Oscar Allen and Tim Kelly at West Coast training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Midfielder Jack Redden, who has been recovering from shoulder surgery, was injected into the midfield for the match simulation and appeared untroubled by contact.

Highlights from the match practice included a long-range set shot goal from young forward Oscar Allen on a tight angle, as well as defender Josh Rotham's spoiling and ball use.

Men at work.

Premiership defender Liam Duggan continued his recovery from knee surgery, running on the rehab oval, while draftee Jack Williams and young midfielder Luke Edwards were among others on light duties.

Claremont product Logan Young continued training with the main group in the hope of winning one of the Eagles’ vacant list spots, while former Fremantle ruckman Luke Strnadica continued his recovery from an ankle injury. Former Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce did not appear to take part in the session.