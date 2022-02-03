Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge and president Peter Gordon celebrate the 2016 semi-final victory over Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO key pillars of the Western Bulldogs' drought-breaking 2016 premiership, president Peter Gordon and coach Luke Beveridge, are among 11 players and officials set to be inducted as AFL life members in March.

The League made the announcement on Thursday after the esteemed 11 had their awards confirmed by the AFL Commission earlier in the week.

Gordon was inducted under the 'Special Service to the Game' provision for his involvement in the sport, along with Norwood player and SANFL administrator Phil Gallagher, and veteran Geelong recruiter Stephen Wells.

FULL STATEMENT AFL to induct 11 new life members

Beveridge was one of eight players, coaches and umpires who qualified automatically last season after having reached 300 total AFL games.

Grant Birchall, Stuart Dew, Patrick Dangerfield, Shane Edwards, Josh Kennedy, Jacob Mollison and Robert Findlay all hit the milestone.

Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield in action against Fremantle in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gordon served two stints as the Bulldogs' president before stepping aside at the end of 2020, while incumbent coach Beveridge is about to enter his eighth season in charge.

Among a long list of successes at the Bulldogs, Gordon not only oversaw that memorable flag against Sydney, but also AFL Women's and VFL premierships.

Birchall won four premierships with Hawthorn, including the famous 2008 upset over Geelong alongside Dew, who had previously tasted the ultimate success with Port Adelaide in 2004.

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew addresses his players in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Sydney skipper Josh Kennedy, who started at the Hawks, forged an incredible reputation at the Swans, including a premiership win against his former club in 2012, while Edwards has been part of Richmond's recent three-premiership dynasty.

Dangerfield has been one of the game's superstars over the past decade, winning the Brownlow Medal in 2016 and earning a staggering eight All-Australian selections, captaining the team in 2020.

Paul Briggs was awarded the Jack Titus Service Award for outstanding service to football as the founding president of the Rumbalara Football Netball Club, near Shepparton in central Victoria.