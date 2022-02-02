LUKE Shuey will captain West Coast in 2022, his third season in the top job.

The 2018 Norm Smith medallist will be supported by Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern.

Tom Barrass, Liam Duggan and Oscar Allen round out the Eagles' leadership group.

Shuey was voted in as captain by his teammates, with his nomination then endorsed by the Eagles' match committee before being ticked off by West Coast's board.

West Coast's Luke Shuey (left) and Jeremy McGovern lead the team out ahead of a game against Adelaide during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"The players strongly endorsed Luke in the role for a third successive season," senior coach Adam Simpson said.

"He is a highly respected player and person within the club and it came as no surprise that his peers again supported his appointment.

"'Gov' has also been an integral part of the leadership team for the last few years while Nic steps up for the first time officially.

"We are also fortunate to have some exceptional young players to lead the next wave through Tom, Liam and Oscar. I expect they will thrive on the opportunity within the leadership group to further develop their skills in this area."

It will be Naitanui's first year as vice-captain, while McGovern has been vice-captain for the past two years alongside veteran Josh Kennedy, who has stepped back from the role.