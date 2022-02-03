Michael Hurley at Essendon training in early May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON is reluctant to put a timeframe on Michael Hurley's return despite the veteran defender training well after a horror 2021 season.

Hurley failed to play a game last year due to serious complications from a hip infection.

The 31-year-old was hospitalised and lost more than 10kg, amid fears he would never play again.

Hurley is yet to resume training with the main group at Tullamarine but has been running without any issues.

Michael Hurley on crutches during Essendon's pre-season practice match against Carlton on February 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"Since Christmas, (Hurley) has been progressively building up his running loads outside and there hasn't been any hiccups as yet," Essendon football manager Josh Mahoney said.

"He's taking on all the loads, recovering well and we'll just continue to step that up and watch how he reacts to it.

"But all things are looking positive for Hurls at the moment."

There remains uncertainty around small forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, who sat out Essendon's final three games of last year including their elimination final loss to the Western Bulldogs.

McDonald-Tipungwuti's absence late last season was a mystery but the 28-year-old is now struggling with a calf issue.

"(McDonald-Tipungwuti) had a slight calf injury just before Christmas, which modified the training he could do over the break," Mahoney said.

"He's a little bit behind the guys physically and needs to do a bit of work to rehab and to get physically ready to go to join the main group again in the near future."

Rising stars Harry Jones and Archie Perkins have been on modified training programs but are close to joining the main group.

Archie Perkins sporting a new haircut at training in early January, 2022. Picture: @essendonfc Twitter

Essendon is determined to build on a promising 2021 when they surprised many to qualify for the finals with their blistering end to the season.

The Bombers remain searching for their first finals win since 2004.