IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Rory Lobb seemingly has 'no intent of being at the Dockers in 2023'
- 'He needs to actually play in a way that reflects the talent that he's clearly got'
- Jed Anderson's vax deadline: 'The clock is ticking, this one sounds delicately poised'
- 'David Noble is being far more patient than I would be'
- 'I hope behind the scenes they're being a little bit more brutal with the conversations
- Hawthorn's captaincy: 'Anyone who has played with Ben McEvoy, they just love him'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Rory Lobb's future beyond 2022 remains up in the air
1:44 – 'He is an unfulfilled talent'
4:04 – Lobb as a ruck option, and the Dockers' forward mix
6:26 – The runway for Jed Anderson gets shorter
8:18 – Hugh Greenwood suddenly becomes an important recruit
9:53 – Ben McEvoy retains the captaincy