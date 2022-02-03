Jed Anderson celebrates a goal during the round 22 clash between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Rory Lobb seemingly has 'no intent of being at the Dockers in 2023'

- 'He needs to actually play in a way that reflects the talent that he's clearly got'

- Jed Anderson's vax deadline: 'The clock is ticking, this one sounds delicately poised'

- 'David Noble is being far more patient than I would be'

- 'I hope behind the scenes they're being a little bit more brutal with the conversations

- Hawthorn's captaincy: 'Anyone who has played with Ben McEvoy, they just love him'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Rory Lobb's future beyond 2022 remains up in the air

1:44 – 'He is an unfulfilled talent'

4:04 – Lobb as a ruck option, and the Dockers' forward mix

6:26 – The runway for Jed Anderson gets shorter

8:18 – Hugh Greenwood suddenly becomes an important recruit

9:53 – Ben McEvoy retains the captaincy