FREMANTLE forward Rory Lobb is determined to deliver consistently for the Dockers this season and potentially earn a contract extension, but the important big man has not ruled out finishing his career elsewhere after last year's failed trade request.

Lobb is contracted until the end of 2023, but after an up and down season he sought a trade back to original club Greater Western Sydney, which was ultimately unable to satisfy the Dockers with a deal.

The 28-year-old faced a potentially awkward return to Fremantle, but Lobb said all parties were now on the same page as he narrows his focus on having the best 2022 possible.

"If I'm playing consistent footy then I'm obviously going to be really happy and I'm sure the club will be happy and look to extend my contract," Lobb told AFL.com.au.

Rory Lobb looks on during a Fremantle training session on January 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I'm not ruling out that I'm not going to stay here. I just want to focus on this year and get back to the footy I know I can play.

"The fact that I'm still here and I'm happy to play out my contract and we're all on the same page and moving forward is good.

"They've made me feel really comfortable and there's no awkwardness coming back into the club."

Speaking publicly for the first time since his shock request during last October's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, Lobb said he had personal reasons for seeking a return to the east coast last year.

The chance to link up in Perth with some former GWS teammates, who he remains close with, had prompted the Giants' involvement.

Lobb continued training with his Fremantle teammates through the off-season, however, and even during the Trade Period, making it easy to clear the air quickly when talks between the clubs were called off.

"We've all got really good relationships, so it was really easy to just train and keep going," he said.

"A few of the boys texted as soon as the Trade Period was done and just said look forward to getting into pre-season and focusing on this year, which is what I feel like I do most of the time.

"I just focus on the season ahead and want to play the footy I know I can play. That was the focus straight after the Trade Period, just focusing on this year coming."

Rory Lobb in action during a Fremantle training session in 2022. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Lobb met with coach Justin Longmuir and football boss Peter Bell in the days that followed the Trade Period and committed to attacking the pre-season and becoming a more consistent player.

He hasn't missed a beat this summer, taking part in every session and match simulation drill, and said he had focused on bringing physicality to his game consistently.

The mobile big man said his best games last season, including a match-winning performance against Sydney in round 10, had come when he had shown a willingness to "compete and scrap".

"I think those games really showed the way I want to play, with that aggression and physicality in those games," he said.

"It wasn't necessarily the times I was kicking goals, but if I just compete and bring the ball to ground all those things came together.

"I got rewarded on the scoreboard in those games, so it's being able to do that no matter where the footy is going and if I'm kicking goals or not … and play that role where no matter what I'm going to get a hand in.

"Then obviously the goals will come."

Building confidence in his troublesome ankle has been a focus in match simulation after undergoing season-ending surgery last July, with a minor knock his only scare.

Sean Darcy and Rory Lobb compete in the ruck during a Fremantle training session in 2022. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Building chemistry with ruckman Sean Darcy has also been important, with hopes he can spend more time rotating up the ground this year given a full complement of tall forwards.

"Last year with 'Tabsy' (Matt Taberner) being out of the team we didn't really play a lot of footy together and I didn't get in the ruck as much as I probably wanted to," Lobb said.

"So just trying to find that connection between having Seany, who's obviously is a beast in there, and being able to give him a rest.

"We've been training it and trying to flip me in there a little bit more and run around a bit, so it's been good getting that connection with Sean."