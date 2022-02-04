RANKING season is upon us! While the actual draft day is what most Toyota AFL Fantasy Draft coaches enjoy the most, the preparation can be just as fun.

Fantasy footy is all about making predictions.

Heading into your Fantasy Draft, you compile your pre-draft rankings. This is the list that will help you when your live draft is on. Basically, you’re putting the players in order of when you’d like to pick them.

Sometimes it can be splitting hairs. Who do you pick between Melbourne premiership heroes Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca? Or which Bulldog forward do you take out of Adam Treloar and Josh Dunkley?

Plenty of factors go into draft rankings. Previous scores, such as last year’s average, is a good place to start. However, durability is rated highly by expert Fantasy Draft coaches as you need to be on the park to score. That’s why Jack Crisp, who hasn’t missed a game since 2014, is a safe pick.

You can’t just purely draft on previous averages; you have to project into the future. Which players will increase their output based on opportunity? Who benefits (or suffers) from personnel changes?

And of course, there’s the gut feel … and picking players you like!

Once you’ve set up your league, you can start tinkering with your rankings. It’s a good idea to think about them by position to begin with and then slot them where you think they’d fit overall.

Defenders

I’ve succumbed to Roy and Calvin knocking me and reinstated Aaron Hall as my No.1 defender. I’m bullish on Jake Lloyd retaining the mantle as the best Fantasy defender in the game but you can’t argue with Hall’s 120 average after gaining ‘the role’.

Getting a defender who can average 80-plus with your first three picks down back should be your goal. I’ve got a few players who could get into that territory that will be well down draft boards based on last year’s averages. Darcy Tucker and George Hewett look like having Fantasy-friendly midfield roles this year and should be bumped up your pre-draft order.

RANK

PLAYER

CLUB

AVG

GMS

1

Aaron Hall

NM

109.2

20

2

Jake Lloyd

Syd

98

21

3

Lachie Whitfield (MID)

GWS

94.8

15

4

Jack Crisp (MID)

Coll

101.8

22

5

Jayden Short

Rich

93.4

22

6

Tom Stewart

Geel

96.8

20

7

Dyson Heppell

Ess

94.8

18

8

Daniel Rich

BL

98.1

22

9

Christian Salem

Melb

92.9

21

10

Jordan Dawson

Adel

88.8

22

11

Caleb Daniel

WB

86.9

21

12

Jack Ziebell

NM

99.9

21

13

Brayden Maynard

Coll

81.5

22

14

Jordan Ridley

Ess

79.9

21

15

Alex Witherden

WCE

87.7

9

16

Luke Ryan

Frem

87.4

19

17

Darcy Tucker

Frem

61.3

16

18

George Hewett (MID)

Carl

64

20

19

Isaac Cumming

GWS

86.1

22

20

Bailey Dale

WB

83.4

22

21

Dan Houston

PA

79.9

21

22

Lachie Ash (MID)

GWS

70.3

21

23

Zac Williams

Carl

71.5

14

24

James Sicily

Haw

DNP 

DNP

25

Zach Tuohy (MID)

Geel

83.9

19

26

Nick Vlastuin

Rich

76.1

12

27

Hunter Clark (MID)

St K

72.6

13

28

Nic Newman

Carl

86.4

14

29

Jarman Impey

Haw

85.8

13

30

Darcy Byrne-Jones

PA

76.6

22

 

Midfielders

I’ll be taking tackling machine Jack Steele if I end up with pick one in any of my Draft leagues. An average of 134 post-bye last year makes him a cracking captain. Touk Miller slips below the ever-reliable Tom Mitchell and Jack Macrae.

You can throw a blanket over the next couple of groups of midfielders. There are usually about 10 or so players who average more than 110 and a further 15 who are in the 100-110 range. I’ve kept that in mind when ranking my players as to where they’ll fit. The top 25 will average triple figures, while the next 15 will produce 90-plus returns.

RANK

PLAYER

CLUB

AVG

GMS

1

Jack Steele

St K

121.9

22

2

Tom Mitchell

Haw

115.1

22

3

Jack Macrae

WB

115.8

22

4

Touk Miller

GCS

122.1

21

5

Jarryd Lyons

BL

117.2

22

6

Zach Merrett

Ess

110.5

22

7

Clayton Oliver

Melb

108.7

22

8

Christian Petracca

Melb

110.9

22

9

Rory Laird

Adel

111.5

22

10

Callum Mills

Syd

109.6

18

11

Sam Walsh

Carl

109

22

12

Andrew Brayshaw

Frem

104.3

20

13

Ollie Wines

PA

111.9

22

14

Josh Kelly

GWS

103.7

21

15

Cameron Guthrie

Geel

109.7

20

16

Taylor Adams

Coll

100.4

14

17

Lachie Neale

BL

94.3

15

18

Marcus Bontempelli

WB

107.9

22

19

Jy Simpkin

NM

95.5

22

20

Darcy Parish

Ess

105.5

22

21

Ben Keays

Adel

107.9

22

22

Andrew Gaff

WCE

97.3

21

23

Hugh McCluggage

BL

99.9

22

24

Brad Crouch

St K

95.2

20

25

Dayne Zorko

BL

108.8

21

26

Patrick Dangerfield

Geel

86.8

13

27

Caleb Serong

Frem

82.3

22

28

James Worpel

Haw

78.5

20

29

Jaeger O'Meara

Haw

95.9

18

30

Luke Parker

Syd

99.2

22

31

Travis Boak

PA

97.7

21

32

Adam Cerra

Carl

87.3

18

33

Andrew McGrath

Ess

84.2

14

34

Jacob Hopper

GWS

89.1

21

35

Elliot Yeo

WCE

83

12

36

Matt Crouch

Adel

DNP

DNP

37

Dion Prestia

Rich

81.1

9

38

Brandon Ellis

GCS

93.8

18

39

Karl Amon

PA

98.8

22

40

Patrick Lipinski

Coll

53.2

11

 

Rucks

The ruck pig, Brodie Grundy, will go in the first few picks overall and Max Gawn won’t be too far behind. If I don’t get either of those, I’ll just settle on a ruck in the later rounds who will give me 85 points per week. The ‘punt rucks’ strategy has been successful with some players beyond the 10 listed also offering some value to be picked up late; possibly bench options if your late round ruck doesn’t fire.

RANK

PLAYER

CLUB

AVG

GMS

1

Brodie Grundy

Coll

106.4

20

2

Max Gawn

Melb

108.5

22

3

Reilly O'Brien

Adel

86.1

20

4

Sean Darcy

Frem

93.9

21

5

Rowan Marshall

St K

89.8

13

6

Scott Lycett

PA

85.5

18

7

Todd Goldstein

NM

85.8

22

8

Nic Naitanui

WCE

85.3

22

9

Toby Nankervis

Rich

83.3

16

10

Oscar McInerney

BL

76.9

21

 

Forwards

The quality of forwards thin out quicker than any other line. With just 14 players of this year’s FWD eligible players averaging 80 or more, if you don’t target a big gun forward early on, you could end up with a weak line.

Square away a dual-position forward by the third round but don’t be scared to find some value later in the draft. We often see a lot of the top listed forwards play through the midfield and those 70-odd averages become 80-plus quite easily. Isaac Heeney, Zak Butters and Tom Powell are among the players I believe will outperform their 2021 average off the back of increased midfield usage.

RANK

PLAYER

CLUB

AVG

GMS

1

Tim Taranto (MID)

GWS

107.6

22

2

Mitch Duncan (MID)

Geel

100.3

10

3

Josh Dunkley (MID)

WB

91.6

11

4

Adam Treloar (MID)

WB

87.2

13

5

Jordan De Goey (MID)

Coll

84.5

20

6

Dustin Martin (MID)

Rich

81.1

16

7

Stephen Coniglio (MID)

GWS

59

5

8

Steele Sidebottom (MID)

Coll

88.4

21

9

Tarryn Thomas (MID)

NM

81.2

21

10

Isaac Heeney

Syd

76.2

20

11

Chad Wingard (MID)

Haw

88.2

16

12

Zak Butters

PA

76.9

10

13

Tim English (RUC)

WB

80.3

18

14

Jake Stringer (MID)

Ess

80.7

18

15

Shai Bolton (MID)

Rich

77.7

20

16

Lachie Weller (MID)

GCS

79.5

13

17

Toby Greene

GWS

84.8

17

18

Jack Graham (MID)

Rich

78.5

22

19

Jade Gresham (MID)

St K

73

3

20

Zac Bailey (MID)

BL

72.7

22

21

Jaidyn Stephenson

NM

84.8

19

22

Kane Lambert

Rich

77.2

13

23

Connor Rozee

PA

67.6

19

24

Tom McDonald

Melb

74.5

20

25

Tom Powell (MID)

NM

68.2

13

26

Will Snelling

Ess

78.2

19

27

Jack Gunston

Haw

31

1

28

Tom Hawkins

Geel

75.6

22

29

Jack Martin

Carl

62.8

11

30

Daniel Rioli (DEF)

Rich

53

19

 

