RANKING season is upon us! While the actual draft day is what most Toyota AFL Fantasy Draft coaches enjoy the most, the preparation can be just as fun.

Fantasy footy is all about making predictions.

Heading into your Fantasy Draft, you compile your pre-draft rankings. This is the list that will help you when your live draft is on. Basically, you’re putting the players in order of when you’d like to pick them.

Sometimes it can be splitting hairs. Who do you pick between Melbourne premiership heroes Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca? Or which Bulldog forward do you take out of Adam Treloar and Josh Dunkley?

Plenty of factors go into draft rankings. Previous scores, such as last year’s average, is a good place to start. However, durability is rated highly by expert Fantasy Draft coaches as you need to be on the park to score. That’s why Jack Crisp, who hasn’t missed a game since 2014, is a safe pick.

You can’t just purely draft on previous averages; you have to project into the future. Which players will increase their output based on opportunity? Who benefits (or suffers) from personnel changes?

And of course, there’s the gut feel … and picking players you like!

Once you’ve set up your league, you can start tinkering with your rankings. It’s a good idea to think about them by position to begin with and then slot them where you think they’d fit overall.

Defenders

I’ve succumbed to Roy and Calvin knocking me and reinstated Aaron Hall as my No.1 defender. I’m bullish on Jake Lloyd retaining the mantle as the best Fantasy defender in the game but you can’t argue with Hall’s 120 average after gaining ‘the role’.

Getting a defender who can average 80-plus with your first three picks down back should be your goal. I’ve got a few players who could get into that territory that will be well down draft boards based on last year’s averages. Darcy Tucker and George Hewett look like having Fantasy-friendly midfield roles this year and should be bumped up your pre-draft order.

RANK PLAYER CLUB AVG GMS 1 Aaron Hall NM 109.2 20 2 Jake Lloyd Syd 98 21 3 Lachie Whitfield (MID) GWS 94.8 15 4 Jack Crisp (MID) Coll 101.8 22 5 Jayden Short Rich 93.4 22 6 Tom Stewart Geel 96.8 20 7 Dyson Heppell Ess 94.8 18 8 Daniel Rich BL 98.1 22 9 Christian Salem Melb 92.9 21 10 Jordan Dawson Adel 88.8 22 11 Caleb Daniel WB 86.9 21 12 Jack Ziebell NM 99.9 21 13 Brayden Maynard Coll 81.5 22 14 Jordan Ridley Ess 79.9 21 15 Alex Witherden WCE 87.7 9 16 Luke Ryan Frem 87.4 19 17 Darcy Tucker Frem 61.3 16 18 George Hewett (MID) Carl 64 20 19 Isaac Cumming GWS 86.1 22 20 Bailey Dale WB 83.4 22 21 Dan Houston PA 79.9 21 22 Lachie Ash (MID) GWS 70.3 21 23 Zac Williams Carl 71.5 14 24 James Sicily Haw DNP DNP 25 Zach Tuohy (MID) Geel 83.9 19 26 Nick Vlastuin Rich 76.1 12 27 Hunter Clark (MID) St K 72.6 13 28 Nic Newman Carl 86.4 14 29 Jarman Impey Haw 85.8 13 30 Darcy Byrne-Jones PA 76.6 22

Midfielders

I’ll be taking tackling machine Jack Steele if I end up with pick one in any of my Draft leagues. An average of 134 post-bye last year makes him a cracking captain. Touk Miller slips below the ever-reliable Tom Mitchell and Jack Macrae.

You can throw a blanket over the next couple of groups of midfielders. There are usually about 10 or so players who average more than 110 and a further 15 who are in the 100-110 range. I’ve kept that in mind when ranking my players as to where they’ll fit. The top 25 will average triple figures, while the next 15 will produce 90-plus returns.

RANK PLAYER CLUB AVG GMS 1 Jack Steele St K 121.9 22 2 Tom Mitchell Haw 115.1 22 3 Jack Macrae WB 115.8 22 4 Touk Miller GCS 122.1 21 5 Jarryd Lyons BL 117.2 22 6 Zach Merrett Ess 110.5 22 7 Clayton Oliver Melb 108.7 22 8 Christian Petracca Melb 110.9 22 9 Rory Laird Adel 111.5 22 10 Callum Mills Syd 109.6 18 11 Sam Walsh Carl 109 22 12 Andrew Brayshaw Frem 104.3 20 13 Ollie Wines PA 111.9 22 14 Josh Kelly GWS 103.7 21 15 Cameron Guthrie Geel 109.7 20 16 Taylor Adams Coll 100.4 14 17 Lachie Neale BL 94.3 15 18 Marcus Bontempelli WB 107.9 22 19 Jy Simpkin NM 95.5 22 20 Darcy Parish Ess 105.5 22 21 Ben Keays Adel 107.9 22 22 Andrew Gaff WCE 97.3 21 23 Hugh McCluggage BL 99.9 22 24 Brad Crouch St K 95.2 20 25 Dayne Zorko BL 108.8 21 26 Patrick Dangerfield Geel 86.8 13 27 Caleb Serong Frem 82.3 22 28 James Worpel Haw 78.5 20 29 Jaeger O'Meara Haw 95.9 18 30 Luke Parker Syd 99.2 22 31 Travis Boak PA 97.7 21 32 Adam Cerra Carl 87.3 18 33 Andrew McGrath Ess 84.2 14 34 Jacob Hopper GWS 89.1 21 35 Elliot Yeo WCE 83 12 36 Matt Crouch Adel DNP DNP 37 Dion Prestia Rich 81.1 9 38 Brandon Ellis GCS 93.8 18 39 Karl Amon PA 98.8 22 40 Patrick Lipinski Coll 53.2 11

Rucks

The ruck pig, Brodie Grundy, will go in the first few picks overall and Max Gawn won’t be too far behind. If I don’t get either of those, I’ll just settle on a ruck in the later rounds who will give me 85 points per week. The ‘punt rucks’ strategy has been successful with some players beyond the 10 listed also offering some value to be picked up late; possibly bench options if your late round ruck doesn’t fire.

RANK PLAYER CLUB AVG GMS 1 Brodie Grundy Coll 106.4 20 2 Max Gawn Melb 108.5 22 3 Reilly O'Brien Adel 86.1 20 4 Sean Darcy Frem 93.9 21 5 Rowan Marshall St K 89.8 13 6 Scott Lycett PA 85.5 18 7 Todd Goldstein NM 85.8 22 8 Nic Naitanui WCE 85.3 22 9 Toby Nankervis Rich 83.3 16 10 Oscar McInerney BL 76.9 21

Forwards

The quality of forwards thin out quicker than any other line. With just 14 players of this year’s FWD eligible players averaging 80 or more, if you don’t target a big gun forward early on, you could end up with a weak line.

Square away a dual-position forward by the third round but don’t be scared to find some value later in the draft. We often see a lot of the top listed forwards play through the midfield and those 70-odd averages become 80-plus quite easily. Isaac Heeney, Zak Butters and Tom Powell are among the players I believe will outperform their 2021 average off the back of increased midfield usage.

RANK PLAYER CLUB AVG GMS 1 Tim Taranto (MID) GWS 107.6 22 2 Mitch Duncan (MID) Geel 100.3 10 3 Josh Dunkley (MID) WB 91.6 11 4 Adam Treloar (MID) WB 87.2 13 5 Jordan De Goey (MID) Coll 84.5 20 6 Dustin Martin (MID) Rich 81.1 16 7 Stephen Coniglio (MID) GWS 59 5 8 Steele Sidebottom (MID) Coll 88.4 21 9 Tarryn Thomas (MID) NM 81.2 21 10 Isaac Heeney Syd 76.2 20 11 Chad Wingard (MID) Haw 88.2 16 12 Zak Butters PA 76.9 10 13 Tim English (RUC) WB 80.3 18 14 Jake Stringer (MID) Ess 80.7 18 15 Shai Bolton (MID) Rich 77.7 20 16 Lachie Weller (MID) GCS 79.5 13 17 Toby Greene GWS 84.8 17 18 Jack Graham (MID) Rich 78.5 22 19 Jade Gresham (MID) St K 73 3 20 Zac Bailey (MID) BL 72.7 22 21 Jaidyn Stephenson NM 84.8 19 22 Kane Lambert Rich 77.2 13 23 Connor Rozee PA 67.6 19 24 Tom McDonald Melb 74.5 20 25 Tom Powell (MID) NM 68.2 13 26 Will Snelling Ess 78.2 19 27 Jack Gunston Haw 31 1 28 Tom Hawkins Geel 75.6 22 29 Jack Martin Carl 62.8 11 30 Daniel Rioli (DEF) Rich 53 19

