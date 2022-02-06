IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Jeremy Cameron's role is a 'crucial aspect' of Geelong's season
- 'They recruited him to be the man'
- When some of the greats leave, clubs can survives
- If the Saints could succeed without Lockett, the Cats can still contend even post-Hawkins
- 'A very deep reset of the Geelong football club over the past six months'
- 'There is a doubt that Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti plays any significant role in 2022'
- This young Bomber is a 'special talent' ... there's a lot of goals in him
- 'Brett Ratten needs another young gun to emerge' after Coffield's injury
In this episode ...
0:00 – 'Lots of answer required' for Geelong
3:06 – Is this Geelong's last chance for a flag with the current crop?
4:13 – Geelong's new coaching structure
5:57 – What type of season Geelong should hope for from Jeremy Cameron
7:44 – Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti takes leave from Essendon
9:28 – When the Bombers need to look for goals in 2022
10:53 – Nick Coffield cut down after a promising Summer
11:44 – Which other young player can make a big impact in Coffield's absence