Geelong players listen to Chris Scott at three-quarter time during the preliminary final between the Demons and the Cats at Optus Stadium in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Jeremy Cameron's role is a 'crucial aspect' of Geelong's season

- 'They recruited him to be the man'

- When some of the greats leave, clubs can survives

- If the Saints could succeed without Lockett, the Cats can still contend even post-Hawkins

- 'A very deep reset of the Geelong football club over the past six months'

- 'There is a doubt that Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti plays any significant role in 2022'

- This young Bomber is a 'special talent' ... there's a lot of goals in him

- 'Brett Ratten needs another young gun to emerge' after Coffield's injury

In this episode ...

0:00 – 'Lots of answer required' for Geelong

3:06 – Is this Geelong's last chance for a flag with the current crop?

4:13 – Geelong's new coaching structure

5:57 – What type of season Geelong should hope for from Jeremy Cameron

7:44 – Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti takes leave from Essendon

9:28 – When the Bombers need to look for goals in 2022

10:53 – Nick Coffield cut down after a promising Summer

11:44 – Which other young player can make a big impact in Coffield's absence