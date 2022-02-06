Marcus Bontempelli leads the team out ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photo

SUPERSTAR midfielder Marcus Bontempelli will lead the Western Bulldogs for a third consecutive season in 2022.

The Dogs announced a new five-man leadership group Monday morning, opting for a change in structure after only appointing a captain and vice-captain last season.

Three-time All-Australian Jack Macrae has been appointed vice-captain while Caleb Daniel, Taylor Duryea and young gun Aaron Naughton have been included in the leadership group.

The Western Bulldogs' Jack Macrae in action during the preliminary final against Port Adelaide on September 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The club underwent a leadership process ahead of their pre-season camp in Warrnambool last week, before formalising the new group while in country Victoria ahead of a four-day break.

Bontempelli was named vice-captain in last year's All-Australian team, following a season where he earned his fourth blazer and won a fourth Charles Sutton Medal after leading the Western Bulldogs to a second Grand Final appearance in five years.

The 26-year-old finished runner-up behind Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines in the Brownlow Medal on 33 votes – the equal fourth-most votes in a single count in the history of the award – and is already regarded as one of the best players to ever wear the red, white and blue, despite being only halfway through his career.

Bontempelli became vice-captain at 22 in 2018 and held the position for two years before taking the reins from Easton Wood ahead of the 2020 season.

South Australian Caleb Daniel was included in the five-man group after establishing himself as a star of the competition in the past few years.

Caleb Daniel celebrates the Western Bulldogs' semi-final victory over Brisbane at the Gabba on September 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The classy free agent is out of contract at the end of October and the club is hopeful this appointment will play a role in securing the 2020 All-Australian's signature beyond 2022.

It is understood that Mitch Wallis chose to step down from being vice-captain after falling out of favour in 2021.

The 29-year-old was appointed to the role ahead of the season after a career-best year in 2020, but found his way out of Luke Beveridge's side after round two and didn’t feature again until round 14, adding three more senior appearances for the season.

Last year's vice-captain Mitch Wallis was on the outer in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Wallis has been trialled on a wing in match simulation over the past month as the Dogs look to find a way to get him back in the senior side.

The Western Bulldogs are set to face Essendon in a practice match at The Hangar later this month ahead of their AAMI Community Series game against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 4.