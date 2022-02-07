Michael Voss during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Michael Voss and Sam Walsh is a 'match made in heaven'

- The relationship is 'as significant from a Walsh perspective as it was for Michael Voss when Leigh Matthews walked into his footy club back in the late 1990s'

- It took Voss until his fifth season to win an All-Australian blazer … Walsh has got him covered on that front'

- Is this the end for Nathan Freeman?

- These practice matches… are a way of getting the habit of going to the footy reformed

- Isaac Quaynor has got a beautiful right foot, 'really breaks the game wide open'

- 'I just think he's laid the foundations for a really big 2022'

In this episode ...

0:00 – The great benefit to Sam Walsh of Michael Voss

1:37 – Comparing Voss' first years to those of Sam Walsh

3:56 – The importance of Walsh's signature

4:53 – James Tsitas wins the race for a spot on Gold Coast's list

8:19 – Practice matches will be taken into rural and community ovals

9:21 – Why these games will be important to getting crowds back to the footy

11:20 – The young Pies star who reminds people of Jayden Short

12:54 – Noah Anderson could be set for a big season