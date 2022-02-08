PORT Adelaide recruit Trent Dumont will miss a chunk of pre-season after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The 26-year-old twisted his right knee in a contest at training last week and has been unable to complete training since.

He had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair his meniscus and is expected to return to full training within a month.

Trent Dumont during a Port Adelaide training session on December 6, 2021. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

Dumont is the latest Power player to go under the knife after Charlie Dixon had ankle surgery last week, while Orazio Fantasia was also set to have surgery on his knee.

Dumont joined the Power via the NAB AFL Rookie Draft after he was delisted by North Melbourne following 113 games in eight seasons.