Former president Glen Bartlett and Simon Goodwin embrace after a win at the MCG in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Intriguing situation' at Melbourne and former president Glen Bartlett looks 'central to a lot of the friction and angst'

- This will be 'water off a duck's back' for Goodwin

- 'Being a board and a footy club that's all on the same page isn't a prerequisite for success'

- 'Everything they've done as a result of this friction has led to the club doing something it hadn't done since 1964'

- This Giant 'shapes as a massive player' in 2022

- His last two seasons were 'an absolute nightmare', 'I would've removed (the captaincy) from him'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Addressing the recent allegations levelled towards Melbourne

1:12 – The board member who ruffled feathers

2:12 – Why Simon Goodwin has nothing to worry about

3:54 – Glen Bartlett's path to Melbourne presidency

5:43 – Premierships can sometimes be achieved without board harmony

10:30 – Stephen Coniglio looks to bounce back

14:12 – Leon Cameron and the Giants can't be taken lightly