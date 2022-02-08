Changkuoth Jiath ahead of the round 17 clash between Hawthorn and Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

EMERGING Hawthorn defender Changkuoth Jiath has re-committed to the club following his breakout season in 2021 which earned him a spot in the AFL Players' Association 22Under22 team.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year extension that ties him to the Hawks until at least the end of 2024.

The announcement follows the recent re-signings of fellow teammates Denver Grainger-Barras and Jack Scrimshaw, who also committed to Hawthorn for another two years.

After managing just five games in 2020, Jiath cemented his place in the senior side last year, playing 16 matches before suffering a knee injury late in the season (watch the incident below).

He averaged 20.3 disposals, 5.8 marks and 2.4 intercept marks per game - which was the second-best at the Hawks in 2021 - and was named Hawthorn's Most Promising Player.

Since arriving at the club as a Next Generation Academy selection during the 2018 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, Jiath has become a fan favourite and forged an exciting reputation with his speed and dare in the Hawks' backline.



Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie said the club was thrilled to have Jiath extend his tenure.

"CJ showed some really impressive form last year and has emerged as one of our most promising players," McKenzie said.

"He took his progression to the next level in 2021, with his commitment to his craft really shining through. He possesses great athleticism and speed, while demonstrating a real willingness to take the game on.

"He also plays a massive role within the culture of our club, he is well-respected amongst his peers, the broader playing group and coaches."