A CHAT with Giants coach Leon Cameron put Jarrod Brander's mind at ease that GWS was the home for him following a stressful end to 2021 for the former West Coast utility.

After four seasons of being in, and largely out, of the Eagles' best 22, Brander was out of contract and the centre of speculation during last year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Brander, who turns 23 on Friday, wasn't moved and his career was in limbo.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Eagles delight as Brander registers first career major Brilliant forward pressure by the Eagles sees the ball spill loose and Jarrod Brander snaps the first goal of his career

However, once West Coast delisted him at the end of October, GWS pounced, signing him as a free agent four years after he was part of the Giants’ Academy.

It was the long way around, but in some ways, the boy from Mildura was returning 'home'.

As an Eagle, Brander played forward, back and eventually settled on the wing. He battled for continuity after being taken with the 13th pick in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

However, one chat with Cameron allayed any concerns Brander might have about how he might fit in at the Giants.

"Leon spoke to me and wanted to back me in and get me to train as a forward," Brander told AFL.com.au.

"They wanted me to come to the club and play as a forward, which is something I liked about our chat.

"At West Coast, with such good key position players, it was tough to play that role through an entire pre-season.

"It's something I've enjoyed doing. It's not a flick of the switch to re-learn that role, I haven't done it for a few years."

Brander has settled in well at GWS, not missing a beat through the pre-season as he vies for a key forward role with Harry Himmelberg, Jesse Hogan and Jake Riccardi.

He said the end of his time at West Coast was difficult, not so much because of the club, but moreso the uncertainty.

"There was a lot of emotions going on," Brander said.

"September and October was an unknown time for me.

"Even before end of season there was a lot of talk about my contract situation when you're trying to still play footy.

"The boys from club are asking what's going on, your mates are asking and you're trying to be calm.

"I tried to be busy during Trade Period and not ride the rollercoaster … try and find the right balance, but there's a lot of stories that get written and some of it is spot on and some of it never happened.

"I was with my family, which was great, but they're reading it all they care about me because I'm their son, and they're asking questions as well. It's definitely tough.

Jarrod Brander at Giants training on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"There were a few nibbles but nothing that came to fruition.

"When I got delisted at the end of Trade Period, the Giants were on the phone and wanting a chat.

"It really appealed to me, having been in the Academy and knowing a few boys."

Brander was part of the Academy from the age of 13 until he was 17, but the redrawing of the Giants' zone made him ineligible to be automatically drafted by the club.

He's good mates with Brent Daniels and already knew Isaac Cumming, Zach Sproule, Harry Perryman and Matt Flynn among others.

Now the job is to win a regular spot, re-learn how to play forward, and help GWS to success.

"My last couple of years I was playing as a defensive wingman and playing as a key position forward is a lot different," he said.

"You have to run different patterns, get forward of the ball and get to more contests.

"It's just a different mindset.

"It comes naturally, but it takes a lot of work to wrap your head around because I haven't done it for a few years.

"I think I'm capable of playing a key position role in the AFL.

"The Giants have a very talented list, so I want to be part of success."