IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- How Geelong 'looked old' in that prelim
- 'The prelim finals losses are mounting' for Chris Scott
- Scott says: 'At our worst, flicking the switch (from offence to defence) hasn't been good enough'
- Why the Cats can improve: 'Mindset change, fit players, different outlook'
- 'I just don't have any concerns' for the Bulldogs despite having 10 free agents
- Will the Swans target this free agent Pie? They had a 'massive crack at him last time …
- The Tiger who 'would certainly appeal to 17 other footy clubs'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Damian Barrett sits down with Chris Scott
1:33 – Chris Scott's eyes remain on another flag
3:18 – Will Geelong's new coaching group shake up their game plan?
6:06 – Chris Scott calls Joel Selwood 'the best captain in the comp'
8:37 – Damo expects the Bulldogs to retain their many free agents
10:40 – Some of the players of interest whose signatures will be key
13:05 – Ben King goes down at training