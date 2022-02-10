COLLINGWOOD has suffered a massive blow to its defence with full-back Jordan Roughead set to miss the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Roughead had an arthroscope on his right shoulder on Thursday due to an ongoing issue that has plagued his pre-season.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The 31-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least two months, which will rule him out of the first four rounds of the season.

Collingwood's Jordan Roughead takes a mark over teammate Darcy Moore and Geelong's Tom Hawkins during round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Jordan has been managing the shoulder for some time but it reached a point where surgery was required," GM of football Graham Wright said.

"The expectation is that he will be out of the selection frame for eight weeks or so, which could see him available by rounds five or six. We’re certainly hopeful of that."

2022 FREE AGENTS REVEALED Your club's crunch re-signings

Roughead has been a cornerstone of the Collingwood defence in his three seasons with the club, playing 62 of a possible 65 matches and has been a member of the team's leadership group.

He has played 200 matches across a 13-year career that includes 138 matches and a premiership with the Dogs.