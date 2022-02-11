CAM RAYNER says he's "back to normal" after recovering from his ruptured ACL but joked he would not play at Metricon Stadium again after suffering the injury at the ground last year.

Brisbane's former No.1 pick has been flying in the club's pre-season match simulation sessions and says he's keen to play Adelaide in a practice match on February 25 at the same venue.

"I guess you think about it a little bit," Rayner said about returning to play at Gold Coast's home ground.

"Me and Eric (Hipwood) vouched to each other we wouldn't play there again after he did it, but I'm not sure what Fages would think of that," he joked.

Brisbane's Cam Rayner (left) and Eric Hipwood celebrate a goal during round two, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I had a chance to coach the VFL team at Metricon, I walked out there and sussed out that area and thought, 'it’s a freak accident, these things happen'.

"You could do it at the Gabba, the MCG, it doesn't really matter. Just get out there and focus on footy."

Rayner said it was exciting being back to full training with no restrictions.

He says he's in a "good spot" like last year before the injury occurred.

Brisbane's Cam Rayner limps off after a knee injury in the 2021 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

"This year I'm really confident in how my body is going," he said.

"It's a bit of a mental battle. You build it up a bit in your head, but after the first practise match I had a couple of contests where I hit the ground and popped up and didn't feel anything.

"I felt like I was back to normal."