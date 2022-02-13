IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- 'Devastating news' for Ben King
- 'I just don't see him playing another game for the Suns'
- 'It's going to require a miracle for [Stuart Dew] to make finals – that is the only way I see him coaching into 2023'
- Alastair Clarkson might want a 'legacy piece' (to build a good franchise in Queensland like Leigh Matthews)
- The 'system-busters' named: 'We've seen it in the past two Grand Finals where a system has been busted in order for the winning team to get on top'
- This gun Swan 'looks ready to explode ... in a contract year as well'
In this episode ...
0:00 – The 'devastating' knee injury for Gold Coast's young star
3:05 – The pressure ramps up on Stuart Dew
4:07 – The looming spectre of Alastair Clarkson
6:45 – Gold Coast searches for goalkickers in 2022
10:52 – Chris Scott says that system beats brilliance
12:04 – 'System-busting' players named
14:41 – St Kilda and Fremantle mull over SSP selections
16:48 – Damo and Josh tip a Superbowl winner