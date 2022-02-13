IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Devastating news' for Ben King

- 'I just don't see him playing another game for the Suns'

- 'It's going to require a miracle for [Stuart Dew] to make finals – that is the only way I see him coaching into 2023'

- Alastair Clarkson might want a 'legacy piece' (to build a good franchise in Queensland like Leigh Matthews)

- The 'system-busters' named: 'We've seen it in the past two Grand Finals where a system has been busted in order for the winning team to get on top'

- This gun Swan 'looks ready to explode ... in a contract year as well'

In this episode ...

0:00 – The 'devastating' knee injury for Gold Coast's young star

3:05 – The pressure ramps up on Stuart Dew

4:07 – The looming spectre of Alastair Clarkson

6:45 – Gold Coast searches for goalkickers in 2022

10:52 – Chris Scott says that system beats brilliance

12:04 – 'System-busting' players named

14:41 – St Kilda and Fremantle mull over SSP selections

16:48 – Damo and Josh tip a Superbowl winner