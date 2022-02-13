Elijah Hollands in action at Gold Coast training on December 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has locked away former No.7 draft pick Elijah Hollands until the end of 2024 with a two-year contract extension.

Hollands was taken by the Suns in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft midway through his rehabilitation from a ruptured ACL.

After fully recovering midway through last year, the 19-year-old played three VFL games to springboard him to a terrific pre-season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R10: Sun's top pick catches the eye Number seven draft pick Elijah Hollands showcased some very promising signs in his first game in 16 months

Hollands told AFL.com.au it was a "no-brainer" to ink the new deal after fitting in seamlessly in his first 12 months at Carrara.

He said starting his AFL life in rehabilitation forced him to build friendships off the field that had helped him integrate quicker.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"You can build them quite easily when you're on-field doing everything with them, but off-field when you're running laps it makes it a bit harder," he said.

"Around the footy club I just put in a bit more effort to build those relationships.

"I've got a lot of confidence in my body now, the knee is a thing of the past, I don't even think about it any more."

Hollands is one of the best endurance runners at the club and has been splitting time between the wing and half-forward in match simulation sessions.



THE GOLD CURSED SUNS Injury nightmare continues

He said playing his first football in over 16 months late last season gave him "mental relief".

Elijah Hollands and Jeremy Sharp lead the Suns during a training session at Metricon Stadium on November 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It just felt like I was back," Hollands said.

"Coming into the first day of pre-season, it felt like I was just mixing back into the group and not just being a rehab guy.

FANTASY DRAFT RANKINGS Roy's top players by position

"It gave me the mental freshness, but also some confidence in my game."