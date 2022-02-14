YOUNG West Coast star Oscar Allen has suffered a stress related foot injury that puts his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

Allen will be in a moon boot for the next three weeks after scans on Monday revealed the extent of the issue, which the Eagles had hoped was just soreness.

Allen had been on a light training program last week after reporting soreness, and he missed Monday's session at Mineral Resources Park.

West Coast football manager Gavin Bell said Allen would re-build his training loads when he comes out of the moon boot.

West Coast's Oscar Allen celebrates kicking a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

That timeline would leave him with two weeks to prepare for the season opener, having missed both the Eagles' scheduled practice matches against Fremantle.

"While it is disappointing for Oscar and the club, no doubt he will complete his return to play program with the level of professionalism and diligence we have come to expect from him," Bell said.

Allen's potential absence when the Eagles' campaign kicks off on March 20 against Gold Coast would leave the Eagles with a significant challenge to patch together their decimated forward line.

Key forward Jack Darling is yet to satisfy the AFL's COVID-19 protocols and remains absent, with a deadline of this Friday to be fully vaccinated to train at the club and play.

Premiership forward Jamie Cripps has suffered a serious pectoral injury and will miss at least the early rounds after undergoing surgery.

It leaves champion goalkicker Josh Kennedy as the spearhead, with support ruckman Bailey Williams likely to be required in a more prominent role than he has previously played after an impressive pre-season.

Allen was recently elevated into the Eagles' leadership group and praised by coach Adam Simpson for taking his training to a new level this pre-season.

Simpson said the club planned to relieve Allen of his duties as a support ruckman and settle him as a key forward.

"His availability has been critical for his preparation (and) he's extended himself and gone to another level with his training," Simpson told AFL.com.au

"He has actually used Jack as a real beacon for work ethic and they both came back in tremendous shape.

"We probably won't play him in the ruck this year and just let him play as a key position forward and try and get him settled.”