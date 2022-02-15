IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Sam Walsh news is 'season-jeopardising' if he comes back in R5 or so

- Why Chris Fagan's midfield plans will be exciting

- Leon Cameron's ruck dilemma: 'It's going to be a good problem to work out how that dynamic works'

- 'It is crunch time' for this Crow

- Oscar Allen's injury is 'absolutely ramming home the problem that the Jack Darling situation is now for the Eagles'

- 'The best players are the ones that drive the game' so Damo thinks they should be on more money

In this episode ...

0:00 – Some of the biggest coaching headaches this pre-season

1:22 – How will Brisbane manage its midfield mix?

4:14 – Nat Fyfe eyes a return to the midfield

6:01 – Greater Western Sydney's ruck battle

7:10 – The young key forwards at Adelaide look to make their mark

9:44 – The Eagles need to get on with their plans minus Jack Darling

13:56 – The biggest earners in the AFL

15:12 – Damo says the best players should be getting paid more