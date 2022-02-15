BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko is likely to miss both of his team’s pre-season matches after having a minor procedure on his ankle this week.

However, the club expects him to be back training next week and be available for the opening round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The 33-year-old has had a slightly interrupted pre-season managing the issue but took part in match simulation last Friday.

He played half a game off half-back and showed plenty of his trademark speed and burst.

Brisbane is set to play Adelaide in a practice match at Metricon Stadium on February 25, which Zorko will certainly miss.

It will then take on the Western Bulldogs a week later, which he is also likely to be sidelined for.

The Lions have had a good run of health so far with Eric Hipwood ahead of schedule in his return from an ACL injury.

Young defender Carter Michael (shoulder) also suffered a setback last week.