SOME advice from his uncle and a simple pre-season formula has Nakia Cockatoo physically and mentally in the best shape of his career.

Cockatoo has been a pre-season standout for Brisbane, noticeably leaner, more explosive, and able to get to more contests than when he first headed north from Geelong 15 months ago.

It's been a puzzle the 25-year-old has constantly worked on solving, and the pieces – both on and off-field - are only now starting to fall into place.

After some hamstring niggles early in his time at the Lions, Cockatoo played the final seven games of the 2021 season, including two finals.

That gave him a springboard into the off-season and a chance to gain some genuine fitness and continuity with his body – something he hasn't had since being drafted in 2014.

Lion Nakia Cockatoo celebrates a goal against Collingwood in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Cockatoo told AFL.com.au playing at the end of last year gave him "a massive confidence boost" that he took into the past few months.

"I didn't really change too much in the off-season," he said.

"It was just getting in those (running) session we do at Coorparoo a couple of times a week.

"Just running with those boys, just doing the program, has helped a lot.

"Getting back for pre-season, I wasn't easing into things, I hit it full of run.

"Being able to train, do the gym sessions, preparation, it's been really consistent. That's the main thing for me, that consistency, which I haven't had the last three or four years."

Cockatoo has genuine x-factor for Brisbane, training primarily at half-forward, but also thrown into the centre square by coach Chris Fagan a few times to create havoc with his powerful frame.

Being physically healthy has been just a part of Cockatoo's development.

He is settled with partner Grace and one-year-old daughter Lenah, living 30 minutes east of the Gabba at Brisbane's bayside.

"We're in a great place. Grace has been amazing and we love going on walks, going to parks with Lenah," he said.

Moving to Brisbane also bought him closer to his uncle, former Essendon and Port Adelaide forward Che Cockatoo-Collins, who lives on Stradbroke Island – a 30-minute water taxi off the east coast - with his wife Delvene and their family.

Che Cockatoo-Collins, Mark Williams and Shaun Burgoyne celebrate a Power win in round 17, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've got a lot of Cockatoo family in Queensland," Nakia said.

"My uncle Che always talks about balance in anything you do.

"Last pre-season I was going there most weekends and hanging out, going to the beaches.

"Having that connection around me has been amazing. "