Captain: Rory Sloane

Leadership group: Ben Keays, Reilly O'Brien, Tom Doedee, Brodie Smith

Changes from 2021

In: Ben Keays, Reilly O'Brien

Out: Matt Crouch

Brisbane

Captain: Patrick Cripps

Vice-captains: Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering

Changes from 2021

In: Nil

Out: Sam Docherty

Captain: Scott Pendlebury

Vice-captains: Taylor Adams, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe

Changes from 2021

In: Nil

Out: Steele Sidebottom, Brodie Grundy, Jordan Roughead

Our 2022 leadership has been confirmed.



The announcement from Fly: — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) February 15, 2022

Captain: Dyson Heppell

Vice-captain: Zach Merrett

Deputy vice-captain: Andrew McGrath

Changes from 2021

In: Nil

Out: Michael Hurley

Essendon's 2022 leadership group (L-R): Zach Merrett, Dyson Heppell, Andrew McGrath. Picture: essendonfc.com.au

Captain: Nat Fyfe

Leadership group: Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw, Alex Pearce, David Mundy

Changes from 2021

In: Caleb Serong

Out: Michael Walters

Fremantle's leadership group for 2022: (L-R) Andrew Brayshaw, Alex Pearce, Nat Fyfe, David Mundy, Caleb Serong. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

Geelong

Captains: Touk Miller, Jarrod Witts

Vice-captain: Sam Collins

Leadership group: David Swallow, Noah Anderson, Sean Lemmens, Nick Holman

Changes from 2021

In: Noah Anderson, Sean Lemmens, Nick Holman

Out: Nil

Captains: Toby Greene, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio

Leadership group: Phil Davis, Matt de Boer, Lachie Whitfield, Jacob Hopper, Nick Haynes

Changes from 2021

In: Nick Haynes

Out: Nil

Greater Western Sydney's 2022 co-captains Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio, and Josh Kelly. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Captain: Ben McEvoy

Leadership group: TBC

Changes from 2021

In: TBC

Out: TBC

Melbourne

Captain: Jack Ziebell

Vice-captains: Jy Simpkin, Luke McDonald

Leadership group: Kayne Turner, Ben Cunnington, Nick Larkey, Aidan Corr

Changes from 2021

In: Nick Larkey, Aidan Corr

Out: Robbie Tarrant (Richmond)

Honoured to lead our great club with these fellas! 2022 is going to be fun ? ??? #shinboner pic.twitter.com/HJaZP33GNC — Jack Ziebell (@jackziebell) February 16, 2022

Captain: Tom Jonas

Leadership group: Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones

Changes from 2021

In: Nil

Out: Hamish Hartlett

Port Adelaide's 2022 leaders (L-R): Ollie Wines, Tom Jonas, Darcy Byrne-Jones. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

Captains: Dylan Grimes, Toby Nankervis

Leadership group: TBC

Changes from 2021

In: TBC

Out: TBC

Captain: Jack Steele

Vice-captains: Tim Membrey, Dougal Howard

Leadership group: Jarryn Geary, Callum Wilkie

Changes from 2021

In: Nil

Out: Seb Ross, Jack Billings

St Kilda's 2022 leaders (L-R): Callum Wilkie, Tim Membrey, Jack Steele, Dougal Howard and Jarryn Geary. Picture: saints.com.au

Captains: Callum Mills, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe

Leadership group: Josh Kennedy, Tom Papley, Harry Cunningham, Lance Franklin

Changes from 2021

In: Nil

Out: Jake Lloyd

Captain: Luke Shuey

Vice-captains: Nic Naitanui, Jeremy McGovern

Leadership group: Tom Barrass, Liam Duggan, Oscar Allen

Changes from 2021

In: Oscar Allen, Tom Barrass, Liam Duggan

Out: Josh Kennedy

Boots to lead the boys.



Our 2022 leaders are set.



Read: https://t.co/LDLDHHn6WZ pic.twitter.com/TPglFtUWea — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) February 2, 2022

Captain: Marcus Bontempelli

Vice-captain: Jack Macrae

Leadership group: Caleb Daniel, Taylor Duryea, Aaron Naughton

Changes from 2021

In: Jack Macrae, Caleb Daniel, Taylor Duryea, Aaron Naughton

Out: Mitch Wallis