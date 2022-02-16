IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo 'fascinated' to learn about breathing coaching
- 'Those one percenters that can sometimes make a difference'
- 'I'd be staggered' if this is Scott Pendlebury's final season
- A position switch for Pendles that 'makes perfect sense'
- The player who is 'so important to what Sam Mitchell is going to be able to do'
- Hawthorn's 'really significant blow'
- Paul Seedsman's concussion is 'becoming a real concern…we just don't know when we're going to see him play again'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Chris Fagan searches for a unique edge
3:24 – Brisbane's history of looking for these one-percenters
5:14 – Scott Pendlebury's future
7:26 – A possible move to the backline for Scott Pendlebury
9:28 – Damo is bullish about James Sicily's return
11:16 – Can Jack Gunston find his best football?
12:20 – Hawthorn need Will Day to get a consistent run of health
14:14 – Paul Seedsman battles concussion