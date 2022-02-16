TWO-TIME Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will stay on as Fremantle skipper for a sixth straight year.

The Dockers announced their five-man leadership group on Wednesday, with the only change being Caleb Serong's promotion in place of Michael Walters.

Walters decided to step down from the leadership group after five years in the role.

Serong is joined by Andrew Brayshaw, Alex Pearce and David Mundy in the leadership group, with Fyfe again endorsed as captain.

"I've been in the leadership group since 2017 but I thought it would be a good time to step down and focus more on leading from outside the leadership group and let someone step in and lead the club forward for many years to come," Walters said.

Michael Walters poses for a photo at Fremantle's team photo day on January 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I still see myself as a leader of this footy club and I'm still going to lead no matter what, but in terms of an official role I think it's good to have someone like Caleb step in.

"He's only coming into this third season but even when he arrived you could tell he had that leadership quality and it's great that he now has this opportunity."

Serong is one of the AFL's brightest young stars and he's excited to be given an official leadership position.

"It means so much, it's a great privilege to be voted by the players and coaches to be in the leadership group this year," Serong said.

"For me, I have already learnt a lot from the guys, especially Nat Fyfe and David Mundy. We've got some great leaders there, so it's a great privilege to be leading with those guys."

"Nat is amazing, since I have been at the club he is so willing with his time and energy to help the younger players and his teammates in whatever aspect they need.

"Once he gets on the field he is an absolute beast and he is the kind of player that can chuck the team on his shoulders and really drive us."