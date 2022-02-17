Josh Rachele looks on during an Adelaide training session in January, 2022. Picture: afc.com.au

PRIZED Adelaide draftee Josh Rachele is "a big chance" to debut in round one as the Crows map out how to help the dynamic forward make an immediate transition to AFL level.

Rachele has settled in well at West Lakes after being snared with pick No.6 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, already adding noticeable strength and building his fitness since arriving amid comparisons to Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene.

The 18-year-old has been guided by former skipper Taylor Walker, with coach Matthew Nicks emphatic when asked if the classy youngster could be unveiled against Fremantle in the Crows' season-opener.

"He's a big chance for round one," Nicks told AFL.com.au.

Josh Rachele during an Adelaide pre-season training session in January, 2022. Picture: afc.com.au

"He was already well built, and he'd done a lot of work leading in prior to being drafted to get himself physically ready to play an AFL game.

"It's really exciting what he's brought to the group. He's a competitive beast, he likes kicking goals, and those players are important.

"He's settled in really well and jumped straight in under Tex's wing. Tex has been incredible this pre-season integrating Josh into the group."

Adelaide's Josh Rachele in the weights room during pre-season training. Picture: afc.com.au

A small forward who can push into the midfield, Rachele's early challenge at AFL level will be harnessing his speed and power for long periods.

Nicks said it was an issue the Crows were working through, with the option of introducing the Victorian to the top level with restricted game time.

"He's a powerful footballer, so he's going to be one of those guys you see a fair bit of speed from," Nicks said.

Rory Sloane chats with Josh Rachele during an Adelaide training session in January, 2022. Picture: afc.com.au

"We're looking at what that's going to equate to over 120 minutes. That's going to be the challenge.

"But we've got the ability to play guys like Josh or certain players for 60 or 70 per cent game time."

Health and safety protocols will prevent Adelaide from holding an intraclub match on Friday as planned, but a likely feature of that match would have been increased ruck minutes for young tall Riley Thilthorpe.

The Crows' first selection at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, at pick No.2, Thilthorpe has managed soreness but taken part in most of the Crows' match simulation so far this pre-season.

Nicks said the Crows were mindful of putting too much pressure on the 19-year-old to hold down a key forward role in his second season and were experimenting with more ruck minutes for the talented tall.

Riley Thilthorpe during an Adelaide training session in January, 2022. Picture: afc.com.au

"He seems to be gelling to that ruck role. He enjoys the freedom of getting up and around the ground, and he does have some weapons when he's up around the footy," the coach said.

"When we drafted him from the SANFL he'd spent a lot of time in the ruck and he's a lot more comfortable in that position.

"We want him to continue to compete ahead of the ball, and he's doing that this pre-season. But we also want to give him that opportunity to get the game on his terms at times. So that's something we'll look at."

Nicks said Reilly O'Brien still stood out as the Crows' No.1 ruckman, while Kieran Strachan was ensuring there was pressure in that spot after finishing 2021 strongly in the role in the final two rounds.

Kieran Strachan and Todd Goldstein battle it out during the round 23 clash between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on August 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Crows travel to Metricon Stadium to take on Brisbane in a practice match on February 25 before their AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 5 at Richmond Oval.

They open their season against Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on March 20.