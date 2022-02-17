NORTH Melbourne remains none the wiser about whether Jed Anderson will play this season.

Anderson is yet to receive his second COVID-19 vaccination after he had an adverse reaction to his initial vaccine in January.

Kangaroos captain Jack Ziebell is uncertain if his teammate will return.

"I'm not too sure right now," Ziebell told SEN radio on Thursday.

North Melbourne midfielder Jed Anderson. Picture: AFL Photos

"I know that our footy general manager Dan McPherson talks with Jed quite a bit.

"We're still hopeful that we can see Jed this year playing a role for us at the footy club ... but we all understand what he's going through.

"Hopefully he can get back to the footy club soon and we can see him out there this year."

Carlton's Liam Jones and Brisbane's Cam Ellis-Yolmen have both retired after opting against having the COVID-19 vaccine.