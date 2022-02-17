Mitch Cox during the round four VFL match between Williamstown and Frankston at Downer Oval on May 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

READY-MADE Williamstown midfielder Mitchell Cox has been granted permission to train with Brisbane.

Cox, 24, will arrive at the Lions next week and has two weeks to press his claims for a list spot before the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period deadline on March 9.

Brisbane has an open spot after Cam Ellis-Yolmen failed to meet the AFL's COVID-19 protocols and was put on the inactive list.

VFL Showreel, R10: Cox conjures five-star highlight reel Mitch Cox produces a stunning bag of five goals for the Frankston Dolphins

Cox played 11 games in the VFL last season for Frankston, averaging 22 disposals and proving an excellent option as a goalkicking half-forward.

He is 181cm tall, a good ball user and can get in and out of traffic with speed.

Cox has switched to Williamstown ahead of this season and will arrive at the Lions as they prepare to play Adelaide in a practice match on February 25 and then the Western Bulldogs the following week in the AAMI Community Series.

Mitch Cox celebrates a goal during the round one clash between Frankston and Coburg at SkyBus Stadium on April 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO'S TRAINING AT YOUR CLUB?

Brisbane (one list spot): Mitchell Cox (Williamstown)

Carlton (one list spot): Joshua Cripps (East Fremantle), Michael Lewis (Sandringham Dragons), Tyreece Lieu (Eastern Ranges)

Essendon (two list spots): Dylan Clarke (Essendon), Ronald Fejo jnr (West Adelaide), Nicholas Martin (Subiaco)

North Melbourne (one list spot): Marty Hore (Melbourne)

St Kilda (two list spots): Jack Hayes (Woodville-West Torrens), Jarrod Lienert (Sturt), Patrick Naish (Norwood)

West Coast: Tom Blechynden (South Fremantle), Hugh Dixon (East Fremantle), Tom Joyce (East Fremantle), Tyler Keitel (West Perth), Toby McQuilkin (South Fremantle), Luke Strnadica (East Fremantle)

*Geelong and Hawthorn also have list openings