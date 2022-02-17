ST KILDA young gun Jade Gresham has passed the first test in his bid to put a frustrating two years behind him, displaying glimpses of his A-Grade talent in Thursday afternoon's intraclub clash at RSEA Park.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a senior game since rupturing his Achilles against Essendon in round three last season, after missing the second half of 2020 due to a stress fracture in his back.

But with former captain Jarryn Geary, injury-plagued midfielder Dan Hannebery, ruckman Paddy Ryder and wingman Jack Billings all watching on from the grandstand at Moorabbin – all are still a chance to play in round one – Gresham showed why he could provide Brett Ratten with the major boost the Saints need to bounce back into the top-eight in 2022.

The 2015 first-round pick has followed a carefully planned program over the pre-season, overcoming a few niggles in his recovery but building to a point where he is now almost ready to return when the Saints face Collingwood on the first Friday night of the season.

Gresham played the opening half and the first five minutes of the third quarter as planned, zipping through the middle and in attack, and is expected to increase his game time to three quarters against Carlton next Thursday ahead of a full hit-out in the AAMI Community Series clash with Essendon on the eve of the season.

Jade Gresham tackles Marcus Windhager during St Kilda's intraclub clash on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He had some minutes he needed to get to and it was just about getting through today; he was pretty nervous before the game. I think he is starting to get a bit of confidence back which is good for us and hopefully scary for the opposition," St Kilda forwards coach Brendon Lade said after the hitout.

"He hasn’t really missed a beat this summer. He had a few setbacks here and there, but generally, he's been very, very good. He's improved his running and will play a bit forward and midfield, which is exciting."

Bradley Hill and Zak Jones both tore the game open between the arcs for much of the game, taking plenty of bounces and using their pinpoint foot skills to create scoring opportunities. Hill has spent the summer playing at half-back and is set to be used there in 2022, alongside Jack Sinclair, who also shone on Thursday after finishing second in the Trevor Barker Award last season.

Brad Hill in full flight during St Kilda's intraclub clash on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Former Port Adelaide defender Jarrod Leinert and ex-Tiger Patrick Naish arrived at RSEA Park on Monday from South Australia and will go head-to-head for a spot on St Kilda's list ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on March 9.

The Saints are expected to use one of the two available spots – they can activate a third spot if they place Nick Coffield on the inactive list – on Woodville-West Torrens key forward Jack Hayes, who has trained with the club since mid-December, but could use another spot on Lienert or Naish to provide some more security down back.

Jack Sinclair dashes out of defence during St Kilda's intraclub clash on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lienert, 27, showed he is still capable of playing at the highest level, producing a number of eye-catching moments rebounding out of defence, as well as a monster goal from inside the centre square before ending the game with a courageous mark going back with the flight.

Naish, who just like Lienert wasn’t offered another deal at the end of last season after four years at Punt Road, was busy in the first half on a wing, while Hayes spent the first half playing as a key forward before playing in the ruck for most of the second half. Two roles he has starred in the SANFL for a long time.

"Leinert and Naish both did some really good, both got a goal," Lade said. "I was with 'Leino' at Port Adelaide, so I know what he can do and he can definitely kick a ball, he kicks it really well. He plays that mid-sized back who can play tall and small. He put a good step forward today and he'll probably play again next week."

With Coffield undergoing a knee reconstruction on Thursday after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in Ballarat earlier this month, St Kilda's match committee will also take a good look at utility Josh Battle – who battled impressively against star spearhead Max King despite giving away 11cm – behind the ball over the next few weeks ahead of round one.

Max King launches for a mark during St Kilda's intraclub clash on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

After bursting onto the scene by kicking 10 goals in the final month of last season – including a haul of four in round 23 – Cooper Sharman showed why he should be in Ratten's round one side, slotting three goals in another eye-catching display from the mid-season recruit.

St Kilda will head to Ikon Park next Thursday to play four quarters against the Blues, before Sandringham faces Carlton's reserves side afterwards, where Hannebery is most likely to get some game time if he gets through training next week.

Cooper Sharman reaches high for a mark during St Kilda's intraclub clash on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Billings is expected to play against Carlton next week after suffering a minor hamstring tweak earlier this month, while both Geary and Ryder are more likely to be available for selection in a month, which could rule veteran pair out of round one.

St Kilda announced on Thursday that Danny Frawley's famous No. 2 guernsey will hang inside the newly built Danny Frawley Health and Wellness Centre at RSEA Park in 2022, following the retirement of Jake Carlisle at the end of last season, with first-round draftee Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to wear the iconic No.7 in his first season, most famously worn by Nicky Winmar and Lenny Hayes.