Joe Daniher during Brisbane's official team photo shoot at the Gabba on February 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JOE DANIHER'S smooth arrival in Brisbane has prompted the offensive weapon to extend his contract by two years until 2025.

The Essendon recruit played a record 26 games in 2021, a welcome change after injury restricted the former Therabody AFL All-Australian to just 15 games across his final three seasons at the Bombers.

The 27-year-old was all smiles when he spoke to the media on Friday, even joking he inked the extension without the knowledge of coach Chris Fagan.

"He was a bit surprised I signed the contract," Daniher smirked.

"I was very clever, I went around his back and chatted to Swanny (CEO Greg Swann) and DD (Dany Daly) and our recruiting boss Dom (Ambrogio) and got the deal done before Fages had a chance to agree to it."

After three injury interrupted seasons prior to his move north, Daniher settled into his new club like a hand into a glove, playing all 24 games and kicking 46 goals.

He said the decision to extend early was easy.

"That'll take me to a point in my career that will pretty much the end, if not close to it," he said.

"Now I can just really concentrate on football.

"It was the easiest decision for me and the club to get it done.

"I was keen to get it done and be in a position to not worry about it any longer."

Brisbane's Joe Daniher celebrates a goal against West Coast in R23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniher said the environment at the Lions and the lifestyle away from football was a perfect combination.

"It's been a beautiful change," he said.

"It's 30 degrees and blue sky and sunny outside, it's an enjoyable place to be. A great city and a great place to play football.

"The players were so welcoming and made me feel as comfortable as possible and it allowed me to go out and enjoy my football."

Daniher has had a flawless pre-season and has looked bouncy and agile in Brisbane's match simulation sessions.