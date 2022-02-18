Sam Powell-Pepper and Willem Drew battle it out during a Port Adelaide intraclub at Alberton Oval on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper has made a serious statement in Friday's intraclub at Alberton after losing his spot in Ken Hinkley's best 22 late last season.

The 24-year-old was used as the medical sub in both the qualifying final and preliminary final last September before attracting interest from West Coast during the Trade Period, after being squeezed out of the midfield in 2021.

It is understood that Powell-Pepper contemplated the move to Perth but was determined to reignite his career at Port Adelaide after a disappointing season where he played across half-forward as much as in the midfield, managing 16 games – the equal-lowest tally of his career.

The Power put the microscope on Powell-Pepper heading into the pre-season and the West Australian has responded ahead of a career-defining season.

First the 2016 first-round pick didn’t miss a session over the pre-season to build his tank to the level required. Then he starred in the first major test ahead of round one, which is now just 29 sleeps away.

After being picked in the weaker white side – the black team was a near full strength side – Powell-Pepper was the clear standout in the opening half against a midfield stacked with Brownlow Medal winner Ollie Wines, Travis Boak, Karl Amon, Zak Butters and co.

He kicked three goals – the first two from outside 50 in a matter of minutes – in the second quarter before Hinkley swapped him to the black side after half-time, where he won plenty of clearances, tackles, chased to the very end and always threatened forward of centre in a dominant display that sent a clear message.

Now Powell-Pepper needs to maintain the rage against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium next Friday and Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series, ahead of Port Adelaide's round clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Sam Powell-Pepper celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's intraclub match at Alberton Oval on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

With All-Australian key forward Charlie Dixon missing the final internal scratch match after undergoing ankle surgery in Queensland earlier this month, the Power got a close look at a forward line that now involves off-season acquisition Jeremy Finlayson.

The 26-year-old arrived at Port Adelaide on three-year deal in exchange for a future third-round pick that could prove to be a steal by the end of September if Finlayson can recapture the 2019 form that saw him slot 44 goals and help Greater Western Sydney reach a maiden Grand Final.

Finlayson split his time between the ruck and inside 50, alongside young former first-round picks Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades, who slotted two goals and dished off a couple more as he looks to regain his spot in Port's forward line after missing both finals.

Jeremy Finlayson in action during Port Adelaide's intraclub match at Alberton Oval on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

While Dixon is still a chance to play in the season-opener, the 31-year-old is likely to miss the trip to the Gabba – and potentially round two – meaning the Power will need Finlayson, Marshall and Georgiades to combine to get them off the mark after back-to-back preliminary final exits.

The Power are set to be without star small forward Orazio Fantasia – who underwent knee surgery this week, his third knee operation since May last year – in the early part of the season, with Trent Dumont, Kane Farrell, Miles Bergman and Hugh Jackson all missing due to pre-season surgery.

The match committee at Alberton would have loved what they saw from Sandringham Dragons product Josh Sinn on Friday, with last year's pick No. 12 putting his hand up for a round debut with his game-breaking left boot and his desire to hunt the opposition – he laid three tackles that resulted in holding the ball calls and kicked a goal.

Josh Sinn in action during Port Adelaide's intraclub on February 18, 2022. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

While the teenager will need some time to add size to his frame over the next few years, Sinn looks capable of stepping straight into the AFL, something Hinkley hasn’t been afraid to do in recent years, following the success of Lachie Jones and Bergman last year, Georgiades the year before and the highly touted trio of Connor Rozee, Xavier Duursma and Butters in 2018.

Jones, the cult hero with the famous mullet, only managed six games last season due to an unlucky run with injury, but the 19-year-old – who is yet to re-sign beyond 2022 – looks ready to roll again.

Port Adelaide captain Tom Jones, who was re-appointed for a fourth season as skipper earlier this week, kicked the opening goal of the game and looked rock solid alongside All-Australian centre-half back Aliir Aliir in defence.

Trent McKenzie spent the first half – and the last quarter – in the weaker side and, like Powell-Pepper, played like someone who is desperate to be on the plane for the flight to Brisbane.

Four-time All-Australian Robbie Gray and games-record holder Boak did exactly what you'd expect from wily veterans. They had some moments, had a decent blow, but most importantly got through unscathed as they build towards a season that could prove to be their final chance at a premiership.

Port Adelaide could take up to 30 players for next week's practice match against the Suns, with competition for spots fierce at Alberton right now.