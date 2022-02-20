Jade Gresham during St Kilda's official team photo shoot at RSEA Park on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

In this episode ...

0:00 – Cam Rayner is flying fit

1:41 – Should the AFLPA introduce a 'comeback player of the year' award?

2:57 – Jade Gresham, Jarrod Witts and more are looking to stay fit and have an impact

4:40 – Some players who have been fit but out of form who need to bounce back

8:46 – Why more sacked coaches should get a second chance

11:13 – Michael Voss could change perceptions of sacked coaches being re-appointed

12:00 – Some former coaches who could follow Michael Voss

15:27 – A new menu at the MCG