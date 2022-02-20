IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The former No.1 pick who is returning to the game 'a smarter player'
- Jade Gresham 'talent is still there'
- 'Big contract, and a low profile' - this Roo could be a big inclusion for North Melbourne
- The star Eagle who needs to re-emerge in 2022'
- Why boards prefer 'new' coaches to secondhand ones
- 'I'd be very surprised if Don Pyke doesn't get a second chance'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Cam Rayner is flying fit
1:41 – Should the AFLPA introduce a 'comeback player of the year' award?
2:57 – Jade Gresham, Jarrod Witts and more are looking to stay fit and have an impact
4:40 – Some players who have been fit but out of form who need to bounce back
8:46 – Why more sacked coaches should get a second chance
11:13 – Michael Voss could change perceptions of sacked coaches being re-appointed
12:00 – Some former coaches who could follow Michael Voss
15:27 – A new menu at the MCG