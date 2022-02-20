Liam Ryan poses during West Coast's official photo day on February 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has slammed a racist social media post targeting star forward Liam Ryan's twin sons.

The vile message, which AFL.com.au has chosen not to publish, was sent in response to a photo of the two-year-old boys at Saturday's AFLW clash between the Eagles and Richmond, which was posted on Channel 7's AFL accounts.

The Eagles on Sunday night released a statement condemning the comment "in the strongest possible way".

"The West Coast Eagles again condemns in the strongest possible way a vile racist slur targeting Liam Ryan’s young family," the Eagles said in the statement.

"That these kinds of posts continue to be published on social media is both abhorrent and frustrating. As a club we stand with our Indigenous players, community and members in standing against this divisive and reprehensible behaviour.

"We will support Liam, Evana and their family through this incident which again has hurt them deeply. #itstopswithme #bepartofthesolution"

Ryan also called out the abuse on his personal Instagram story.

The 25-year-old has had a solid pre-season and was lively during West Coast's intraclub match on Friday night.